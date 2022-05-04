The global fresh food market was valued at USD3077.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period to reach USD3922.70 billion by 2027

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fresh Food Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273088/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the emergence of online sales channels and the entry of major market players providing fresh food to consumers are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global fresh food market in the forecast period.

Food plays a major role in maintaining the health of an individual and provides all the required nutrients to the human body.Fresh food is gaining popularity due to the health benefits and the growing awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of consuming fresh food items.



The high internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices support the popularity of e-commerce channels.Consumers have increased their spending on their food intake and are actively ordering fresh food items through online sales platforms.



The ease of convenience and quick doorstep delivery service offered by the online platforms make the consumers contribute to the global fresh food market growth. However, the short shelf life of fresh foods may restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

The global fresh food market is segmented into type, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape. Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 36.04% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at a CAGR of 5.02% over the next five years. The growing population and change in the dietary preferences of consumers are the major drivers for the fresh food market in the region. Also, the high demand from emerging economies, including Indonesia, India, South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to influence the market demand.

JBS S.A., Sysco Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Greenyard NV, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Dole Food Company, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc., D’Arrigo Bros Co., Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc., etc. are the major market players operating in the global fresh food market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the global fresh food market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global fresh food market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global fresh food market which is divided into type, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global fresh food market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global fresh food market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global fresh food market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global fresh food market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading fresh food providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the fresh food providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the fresh food providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global fresh food market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global fresh food market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Fresh food providers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to fresh food

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as fresh food providers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global fresh food market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Fresh Food Market, By Type:

o Meat

o Vegetables

o Fruits

o Fish

o Other Seafood

• Fresh Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Open Market

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Departmental Store

o Online

o Others

• Fresh Food Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Europe

Russia

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global fresh food market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

