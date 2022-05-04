New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Vehicle Type, By Bus Type, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273087/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe bus and coach market was valued at USD5,101.92 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.44% to reach USD6,809.06 million in 2027. Factors such as the surge in demand for public transportation services and the booming travel & tourism industry are the key drivers for the Europe bus and coach market. Also, the supportive government policies promoting the partnership between public and private enterprises and the introduction of high-performance and fuel-efficient buses and coaches are expected to play a crucial role to accelerate the growth of the Europe bus and coach market.



Buses are the most common public transportation service in European cities and urban and suburban areas.Most consumers prefer buses as they provide the consumers with a cost-effective, comfortable, and convenient mode of transportation for daily commute purposes.



Europe is among the most in-demand tourist destinations worldwide, with countries like Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.They come among the most frequently visited holiday destination across the world.



Tourists and travellers opt to travel and visit different tourist destinations by European buses.They are considered the common inter-city and intra-city transportation modes as the buses and coaches are comfortable and luxurious for long-distance travel.



The government is also working on the upgradation and improvement of the existing transportation infrastructure and road network. They are partnering up with private market players and allocating huge funds for the development of the European transportation system, which is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the Europe bus and coach market.



The Europe bus and coach market is segmented into vehicle type, bus type, length, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, country, and competitive landscape. Based on the country analysis, France dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 19.16% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years. Many people residing in France are tourists, students, and employees who require a massive fleet of buses for daily commuting purposes are expected to accelerate the demand for the Europe bus and coach market for the next five years.



Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), IVECO S.p.A., MAN Truck & Bus SE, Scania AB, AB Volvo, EvoBus GmbH (Setra), Temsa Skoda Sabanci Ula?im Araçlari A.?., Alexander Dennis Limited are the major players operating in the Europe bus and coach market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Europe bus and coach market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe bus and coach market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast Europe bus and coach market based on vehicle type, bus type, length, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe bus and coach market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe bus and coach market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe bus and coach market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe bus and coach market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe bus and coach market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe bus and coach market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bus and coach manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to bus and coach

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe bus and coach market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Bus

o Coach

• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Bus Type:

o Intercity Bus

o Intracity Bus

• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Length:

o Above 12m

o 10-12m

o 8-10m

o 6-8m

• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:

o Above 50

o 41-50

o 31-40

o Up to 30

• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Electric

o Hybrid

o Alternative Fuel

o FCEV

o Petrol

• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Country:

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o NORDIC Countries

o Spain

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Portugal

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe bus and coach market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273087/?utm_source=GNW



