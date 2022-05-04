The global television market was valued at USD125.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.65% in terms of value to reach a value of USD182.79 billion by 2027

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Television Market, By Screen Size, By Display Type (, By Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Stores, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Online, Others, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273085/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the introduction of slim and better-quality televisions by the market players and the emergence of online sales channels is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global television market over the next five years.

There is high demand for video-on-demand services among consumers due to the rise in the number of OTT service providing platforms delivering quality content.Consumers opt to watch quality shows on big televisions, boosting television sales.



Also, there is a rise in the number of nuclear families, increasing the number of households.The number of households matches the number of televisions sold, which positively influences the market demand.



The high-end investments by the market players in research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find innovative solutions to increase the quality of television displays are expected to fuel the global television market demand through the forecast period.

The global television market is segmented on the basis of screen size, display type, distribution channel, region, and company.Based on screen size, the market is divided into below 39’’, 40’’-49’’, 50’’-57’’, and above.



The below 39’’ segment dominated the market in 2021 with 44.88% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years as the majority of the market players are offering affordable televisions belonging to this segment.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, TCL Electronic Holding Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Skyworth Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Group, Toshiba Corporation are the key players operating in the global television market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the global television market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global television market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global television market is divided into screen size, display type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global television market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global television market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global television market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global television market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading television manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the television manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the television manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global television market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global television market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Television manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to television

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as television manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global television market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Television Market, By Screen Type:

Below 39’’

40"-47"

50"-57"

And Above

• Television Market, By Display Type:

LED

OLED

Others

• Television Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Russia

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global television market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

