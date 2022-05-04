The global television market was valued at USD125.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.65% in terms of value to reach a value of USD182.79 billion by 2027

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Television Market, By Screen Size, By Display Type (, By Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Stores, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Online, Others, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273085/?utm_source=GNW
Also, the introduction of slim and better-quality televisions by the market players and the emergence of online sales channels is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global television market over the next five years.
There is high demand for video-on-demand services among consumers due to the rise in the number of OTT service providing platforms delivering quality content.Consumers opt to watch quality shows on big televisions, boosting television sales.
Also, there is a rise in the number of nuclear families, increasing the number of households.The number of households matches the number of televisions sold, which positively influences the market demand.
The high-end investments by the market players in research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find innovative solutions to increase the quality of television displays are expected to fuel the global television market demand through the forecast period.
The global television market is segmented on the basis of screen size, display type, distribution channel, region, and company.Based on screen size, the market is divided into below 39’’, 40’’-49’’, 50’’-57’’, and above.
The below 39’’ segment dominated the market in 2021 with 44.88% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years as the majority of the market players are offering affordable televisions belonging to this segment.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, TCL Electronic Holding Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Skyworth Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Group, Toshiba Corporation are the key players operating in the global television market.
The global television market was valued at USD125.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.65% in terms of value to reach a value of USD182.79 billion by 2027
Rapid urbanization improved living standards, and high per capita income is enabling them to invest in electronic products. Consumers prefer to buy large screen, high-quality televisions as they have become a status symbol at present.
