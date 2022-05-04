Awilco Drilling PLC: Sale of WilPhoenix

Awilco Drilling PLC (the Company) announces that its fully owned subsidiary Awilco Drilling Offshore (UK) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the sale of the WilPhoenix rig to Well-Safe Solutions Ltd. The agreed purchase price is USD 15.5 million. Expected time of delivery of the rig is on or around 1 June 2022.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. WilHunter, Awilco Drilling’s other semi-submersible, is in the process of being sold for recycling.

Aberdeen, 4 May 2022





