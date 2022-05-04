New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, By Product Type, By Type, By Application By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177401/?utm_source=GNW



The global deep brain stimulation devices market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.23% to reach a value of USD1826.47 million by 2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and lifestyle diseases such as chronic pain and depression and the growing investments in neurological research & development are driving the global deep brain stimulation devices market. Also, the rise in the awareness among consumers about the benefits of minimally invasive surgery and the growing adoption of technologically advanced products in the healthcare industry is expected to bolster the global deep brain stimulation devices market growth over the next five years.

The old-age population is vulnerable and prone to getting affected by a number of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease.They require treatment from deep brain stimulation devices and play a major role in accelerating the product demand around the globe.



Deep brain stimulation devices are minimally invasive targeted surgery and are used to treat movement disorders. The growing popularity of minimally invasive surgery among patients due to its several benefits, including reduced pain, smaller incisions, and quick recovery time span, are expected to significantly influence the market demand in the forecast period.

The global deep brain stimulation devices market is segmented into product type, type, application, end user, region, and company.Based on application, the global deep brain stimulation devices market is segmented into Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, and obsessive compulsive disorder.



Parkinson’s disease dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 62.72% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to the growing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease worldwide. Also, the rise in the geriatric population suffering from several neurological conditions and the increasing healthcare expenditure in different economies contribute to the segment growth.

Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (St. Jude Medical), Boston Scientific Corporation, Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd, NeuroSigma, Inc., Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Fisher Wallace, NeuroPace Inc., Renishaw PLC., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, LivaNova PLC., SceneRay Corporation, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics Inc. are the key players operating in the global deep brain stimulation devices market.



