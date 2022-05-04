Global eye drop market was valued at USD13530 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period to achieve a market value of USD19758 million by 2027

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eye Drop Market, By Type, By Drug Class, By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150608/?utm_source=GNW

further drive the growth of the global eye drop market in the upcoming five years. Excessive screen time and penetration of smart phones, laptops, television, and electronics further supports the growth of the global eye drop market in the next five years. The governments around the world are actively investing in the healthcare industry and increasing the production of the pharmaceuticals and therapeutics products in the recent years. Growing imports & exports of the pharmaceutical & therapeutics products like eye drops further aid the growth of the global eye drop market in the future five years. Also, the consumers in the country have been spending over healthcare services to attain excellent patient care. Rising disposable income of the population also sustains the market growth. Technological advancement in product manufacturing, expanding logistics sector with easy distribution of the products further aids the growth of the global eye drop market in the forecast period.

The global eye drop market is segmented by type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is further differentiated into prescription and over the counter.



Prescription type eye drops are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing instances of eye diseases.Increasing instances of diabetes and thus higher risks of catching eye diseases, vision impairment, also aids to the growth of the segment.



Over the counter eye drops are expected to achieve the fastest growth owing to increasing tendency of the consumers to self-medicate their conditions of eye burning sensations and redness, etc. Increasing common eye itchiness and dryness due to prolonged screen times also aid to the growth of the sub-segment along with the growth of the global eye drops market in the future five years.

Johnson & Johnson Inc, Genentech, Inc. (Roche), Alcon Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Bayer Corporation, Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie), Abbott Laboratories, Inc., KC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Akorn, Inc. are among the major market players in the global eye drop market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F – 2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global eye drop market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global eye drop market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global eye drop market based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global eye drop market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global eye drop market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global eye drop market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global eye drop market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global eye drop market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global eye drop market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Eye drops manufacturers and suppliers

• Distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to eye drops

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global eye drop market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Eye Drop Market, By Type:

o Prescription

o Over-The-Counter

• Eye Drop Market, By Drug Class:

o Anti-allergy

o Anti-glaucoma

o Anti-inflammatory

o Anti-VEGF

o Others

• Eye Drop Market, By Disease Indication:

o Eye Allergy

o Glaucoma

o Eye Infections

o Dry Eye Diseases

o Retinal Disorders

• Eye Drop Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospitals Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

o Online Pharmacy

• Eye Drop Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Russia Federation

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global eye drop market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

