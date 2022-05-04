New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Farming Market, By Type, By Method, By Source, By Ownership, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131097/?utm_source=GNW



The global organic farming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD187.59 billion by 2027. Factors such as growing health consciousness and environmental concerns among the consumers and the rise in awareness about the negative effects of consumption of chemicals present in food items are driving the demand for the global organic farming market. Also, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and equipment by the agriculture industry and favorable government policies are expected to influence the market demand for the next five years.

Organic farming is an alternative practice of farming livestock produce and crops and does not use pesticides, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics, or artificial fertilizers to boost yield.They are considered beneficial for health and the environment, thereby witnessing massive demand from all over the globe.



Consumers prefer to consume certified organic products due to growing consumer awareness and the implementation of strict food safety regulations by leading authorities of several economies. Also, the entry of large market players into the organic food industry is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global organic farming market in the forecast period.

The global organic farming market is segmented into type, method, source, ownership, crop type, company, and regional distribution. Based on regional analysis, the North American region led the market in 2021 and accounted for a share of 39.24% of the overall market share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance for the next five years. Early adoption of advanced technology by the agriculture industry and the increased demand for organic food are primarily driving the demand for organic farming in the region.

Bayer AG, IFOAM Organics International, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, The Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Organic Farmers Co., Picks Organic Farm, Italpollina SPA, BioStar Organics, Terramera Plant Health, MycoSolutions AG are the key market players operating in the global organic farming market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the global organic farming market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global organic farming market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global organic farming market which is divided into type, method, source, ownership, crop type, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global organic farming market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global organic farming market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global organic farming market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global organic farming market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading organic farming providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the organic farming providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the organic farming providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global organic farming market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global organic farming market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Organic farming providers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to organic farming

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as organic farming providers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global organic farming market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Organic Farming Market, By Type:

o Pure Organic Farming

o Integrated Organic Farming

• Organic Farming, By Method:

o Crop Rotation

o Polyculture

o Mulching

o Cutting

o Composting

o Weed Management

o Soil Management

o Others

• Organic Farming, By Source:

o Plant Based

o Animal Based

• Organic Farming, By Ownership:

o In house Farming

o Contract Farming

• Organic Farming, By Crop Type:

o Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Others

• Organic Farming, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

India

Vietnam

Philippines

Myanmar

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Paraguay

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global organic farming market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

