Cable Blowing Equipment Market by Power, Cable Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment accounted for the largest share of 33% of the market in 2021. The use of cable blowing equipments is solely dependent on deployment on fiber optic network for data transmission.



By cable type, the market for micro-duct segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

These micro ducts allow fiber cables to be deployed to meet present service demands while also providing extra duct space that can be used to lay new cables to meet future demands as they develop. Color-coded micro ducts through which optical fiber bundles or micro cables are blown are found in multi-way micro ducts, which come in a variety of predefined sizes.



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the cable blowing equipment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities.The region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the high consumption of high-speed internet in the region.



Asian markets encourage the development of 5G mobile technologies, with commercial deployments already implemented in South Korea and ready to be deployed in Japan and China in 2020.The APAC region competes via cost-effectiveness due to the availability of cost-effective labor in China, which provides an edge with lost manufacturing costs.



This factor further drives the market for cable blowing equipment.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 10%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-level – 45%, Director-level – 25%, and, Other – 30%

• By Region – North America - 55%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



The key players operating in the cable blowing equipment market include are Plumettaz S.A (Switzerland), Condux International, Inc. (US), General Machine Products (KT) LLC (US), Fremco (Denmark), and LANCIER CABLE GmbH (Germany). The Cable blowing equipment market has been segmented into power type, cable type, and region.



Based on power type the cable blowing equipment market has been segmented by hydraulically powered, pneumatically powered, electric-driven, and drill-driven.Based on cable type the cable blowing equipment market has been segmented into micro-duct and normal cable.



Based on region the cable blowing equipment market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

