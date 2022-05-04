The rotary and RF rotary joints market is expected to grow from USD 698 million in 2022 to USD 846 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type, Media, Industry, RF rotary joints market, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273074/?utm_source=GNW

Particularly, in countries such as the US, China, and India, where the governments are actively promoting the transition from traditional factory machinery to modern factory automation, the demand for rotary and RF rotary joints is increasing manifold.



Various space agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and Roscomos (Russia), in recent years have been ramping up their space infrastructure by launching several satellites in different orbits.The rotary and RF rotary joints are used extensively in these satellites to avoid fluid leakage and transfer coolants to the surface of the satellite.



Hence, there is a growing demand for rotary and RF rotary joints in the space sector.



The Multi passage rotary joints is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of the rotary and RF rotary joints market during the forecast period

A double-passage rotary joint is the most common type of muti-passage rotary joint.A double-passage rotary joint is a fluid system component with two channels, suction and discharge.



It receives a moderate-pressure input flow on its suction side, which passes through one or more labyrinth seals before entering the inner channel of the joint, where it mixes with recirculated fluid from within the outer casing to form both internal and external output flows depending on whether additional valves are connected in series. Columbus McKinnon, Kadant, Moflon Technology, Deublin Company, and Moog are some of the biggest manufacturers of multi-passage rotary joints worldwide.



Water media to hold the largest market share in rotary joints during the forecast period

The water media segment held the biggest share in the rotary joints market in 2021.Water is used as a medium in single-passage and multi-passage rotary joints depending upon the complexity of the application.



Water is the most used medium among all the hydraulic rotary joints available in the market.Rotary joints that use water as a medium are moderately priced in the market as they are used for a plethora of applications across key industry verticals.



Usually, water as media is used in rotary joints that deal with moderately varying temperature situations.Water can be both used as a lubricant and surface coolant for mechanical systems used in various production units.



Owing to its dual application, water as a media is the most popularly used in rotary joints. Water rotary joints can transfer water to protect various mechanical equipment from thermal wear and tear as well damage caused due to friction.



Food & beverages industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

The food & beverages industry aims to achieve high quality and coherent production at low cost for profitable operations.Thus, process automation and implementation of machines have driven down the cost and significantly increased production in the food and beverages industry.



The machines and parts used for food processing are regulatory compliant for sterile and non-corrosive to the food materials.Rotary joints are used for various machines such as food blending and mixing systems, bottle washing and cleaning systems, and rotary filling & capping systems.



Rotary joints functions to transfer steam, water, oil, and other media to the rotating machines.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 10%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 60%

• By Region: North America = 25%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 10%



Some of the major players in the silicon photomultiplier market include Moog (US), Kadant (US), Columbus McKinnon (US), Spinner GmbH (Germany), Cobham (UK), API Technologies (US), Dynamic Sealing Technologies (US), Deublin Company (US), Pasternack US), Moflon Technology (China), Jiangsu Tengxuan Technology (China), and MacArtney Underwater Technology Group (Denmark), and Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation (US), and so on.



Research Coverage:

In this report, the rotary and RF rotary joints market has been segmented on the basis of type, Media, Industry, RF rotary joints market By Type, application, and region.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.



It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the rotary and RF rotary joints ecosystem.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics for the rotary and RF rotary joints market based on Type, Media, Industry, Type (RF Rotary), Application, and Region, along with their respective market sizes.

• Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for rotary and RF rotary joints have been provided in detail in this report.

• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as new product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273074/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________