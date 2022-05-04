The Global HVAC Terminal Units Market is expected to grow by $ 1.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Terminal Units Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622906/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the HVAC terminal units market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in construction activities, growth in regulatory norms on HVAC systems, and rise in spending on green construction.

The HVAC terminal units market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The HVAC terminal units market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Single duct

• Dual duct

• Fan powered



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of net zero energy buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC terminal units market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in VRF and building automation systems (BAS) gaining traction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on HVAC terminal units market covers the following areas:

• HVAC terminal units market sizing

• HVAC terminal units market forecast

• HVAC terminal units market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC terminal units market vendors that include Carnes Co., Carrier Global Corp., Celmec International Pty Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Greenheck Fan Corp., HTS, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nailor Industries Inc., Oy Halton Group Ltd., Price Industries Inc., Warren Technology Inc., and Wozair Ltd. Also, the HVAC terminal units market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





