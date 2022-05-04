The Global n-Butanol Market is expected to grow by $ 1.62 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global n-Butanol Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618617/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the n-butanol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for n-butanol as a solvent, increased applications due to its superior properties, and ease of production.

The n-butanol market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The n-butanol market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Butyl acrylate

• Glycol ethers

• Butyl acetate

• Direct solvent

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing preference for renewable n-butanol as one of the prime reasons driving the n-butanol market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of n-butanol as a biofuel and emerging trends in bio-derived butanol will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on n-butanol market covers the following areas:

• N-butanol market sizing

• N-butanol market forecast

• N-butanol market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading n-butanol market vendors that include BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Grupa Azoty SA, INEOS Group Holdings SA, KH Neochem Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., OQ SAOC, Perstorp Holding AB, Sasol Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Texmark Chemicals Inc., The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd., and Arkema SA. Also, the n-butanol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

