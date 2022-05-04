The Global Ricinoleic Acid Market is expected to grow by $ 90.64 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ricinoleic Acid Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05608461/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the ricinoleic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from major end-users, easy extraction and production processes, and increased castor seed production from India.

The ricinoleic acid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The ricinoleic acid market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Lubricants and grease

• Cosmetics and personal care

• Surfactants

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing shift toward bio-based chemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the ricinoleic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for cosmetic and personal care products and strategic initiatives by leading vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ricinoleic acid market covers the following areas:

• Ricinoleic acid market sizing

• Ricinoleic acid market forecast

• Ricinoleic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ricinoleic acid market vendors that include Acme synthetic chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., AKSHAY CHEMICALS, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical Co., Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Royal Castor Products Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd. Also, the ricinoleic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

