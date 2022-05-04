$20+ Billion Noodles Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Noodles Market finds that the increasing demand for convenient food and ready-to-eat products is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising popularity of Asian cuisine, the total Global Noodles Market is estimated to reach USD 20.2 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value of USD 16.5 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

Furthermore, the increase in working population is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Noodles Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Noodles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cup Noodles, Fried Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand for Convenient & Ready-To-Eat Food Products to Fuel Global Noodles Market

The increasing demand for convenient food and ready-to-eat products is expected to fuel the growth of the Noodles Market during the forecast period. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products. As the number of individuals working rises, more people are leading stressful lives. As a result, there was a significant surge in demand for ready-to-cook items. According to data published by Unione Italiana Food and ICE Agency, consumption of these products increased during the lockdown in Italy, Germany, France, and the United States. The largest exporting countries of these products showed a 31% growth in demand due to rising customer demand for ready-to-cook food. These foods are also less expensive and simpler to prepare, making them a popular choice among working people. Furthermore, a major expansion in the number of large retail formats worldwide, such as convenience stores, specialty stores, and hypermarkets & supermarkets, is also driving demand for such convenient products.

Segmentation of Global Noodles Market:

Type Cup Noodles Fried Noodles Frozen Noodles Instant Noodles Rice Noodles Egg Noodles Others

Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Online Stores Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Growing Popularity of Asian Cuisine to Augment Market Growth

The growing popularity of Asian cuisine is anticipated to augment the growth of the Noodles Market within the estimated period. Noodles, specifically rice noodles, have become extremely popular in most parts of the world. Fresh, frozen, and dried rice noodles in a variety of forms and textures are available, making it acceptable for individuals of all ages and ethnicities. The item's adaptability allows it to be used with a wide range of ingredients, spices, and sauces, further enhancing its renown. The fact that it does not include wheat flour and so is naturally gluten-free, makes it ideal for people with gluten intolerance and celiac disease is a crucial element boosting market growth. Rice noodles are also a healthier option to yellow egg noodles, and hence vegans and vegetarians like them. Further, according to research provided by Meituan-Dianping in 2017, over 600,000 Chinese fine dining restaurants have seen significant expansion worldwide. In addition, both major and small restaurants have begun to provide Asian cuisine, including rice noodle meals on their menus. Asian cuisine, which was once thought of as tasty but inexpensive fast food, has transformed its image, and today's diners perceive it as a highly valuable meal due to its complex taste, flavours, and health advantages.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food & beverage industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Noodles Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Noodles Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing intake of noodles owing to the surging population. Further, the rising shift of consumers towards ready-to-eat (RTE) products like instant noodles due to the busy lifestyles is also anticipated to augment the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the availability of several options among flavours and types such as, cup noodles, chicken noodles among others is also likely to support the growth of the market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Noodles Market:

Uni-President

Beltek Foods

Nestle

Mandarin Noodle

Sanyo Foods

Master Kong Maruchan

Nissin Foods

Indofood

Nong Shim



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Noodles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cup Noodles, Fried Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/noodles-market-324536

Recent Developments:

February, 2021: Marico announced the launch of instant noodles. The launch of instant noodles under the Saffola Oodles brand is in line with the company’s focus on strengthening its foothold in the healthy, ready-to-cook snacking category and widening its demographic relevance.

November, 2020: Sunfeast YiPPee announced the launch of a new instant noodles category, ‘Noodles in a Bowl’ with the launch of Quik Mealz. The newest offering brings a welcome change in the segment in the country as instant noodles will now be available to consumers in a Bowl format.

This market titled “Noodles Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

