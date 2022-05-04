Surgical Sutures Market Size to Grow by USD 5,038.6 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Surgical Sutures Market finds that the increasing percentage of road injuries is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising number of surgical procedures, the total Global Surgical Sutures Market is estimated to reach USD 5,038.6 Million by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 3,592.5 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

Furthermore, the increase in geriatric population is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Surgical Sutures Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Nature of Absorbent, Non-absorbable Sutures, Type Of Coating, Automated Suturing Devices), by Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics & Physician Offices), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Percentage of Road Injuries to Stimulate Global Surgical Sutures Market

The increasing percentage of road injuries is anticipated to augment the growth of the Surgical Sutures Market in the years to come. According to WHO estimates, over 1.3 million people die on the roads each year, and nearly 20 to 50 million individuals suffer non-fatal injuries that result in impairment as a result of their injury. Furthermore, the fatality rate jumped from 1.28 fatalities per 100 million VMT in the first half of 2020 to 1.34 fatalities per 100 million VMT in the first half of 2021, according to the Federal Highway Administration. As seen from the data, there is an increase in the need for surgical sutures. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly among the elderly, will significantly increase the number of surgical treatment procedures performed, driving the demand for and use of surgical sutures.

Surgical Sutures Market is Segmented as Follows:

Product Nature of Absorbent Non-absorbable Sutures Type of Coating Automated Suturing Devices

Application Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Gynecological Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Ophthalmic Surgery Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Other Applications

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Clinics & Physician Offices

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Accelerate Market Growth

The increasing number of hip replacements, knee replacements, bypass surgeries, hysterectomy, and cosmetic surgeries is anticipated to augment the growth of the Surgical Sutures Market within the estimated period. According to a report by Healthline Media, roughly 600,000 knee replacement procedures are conducted in the United States each year. According to Texas Heart Institute data, about 200,000 coronary artery bypass graft procedures are conducted in the United States each year. Furthermore, due to the rising incidence of surgical operations such as joint replacement, angioplasty, and organ transplant among senior patients, the need for and acceptance of surgical sutures is expanding. As a result, the demand for innovative gadgets in healthcare settings around the world is increasing. The aforementioned reasons are driving the surgical sutures growth in the forecast period by increasing the usage of these devices by healthcare professionals. However, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries along with presence of alternative wound care management products are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the increase in initiatives and efforts in low- and middle-income countries are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market within the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the medical devices industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Surgical Sutures Market

North America held the largest shares in 2021. The U.S. held the largest share in North America for the Global Surgical Sutures Market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fuelled by rising geriatric population along with favourable healthcare reforms in the region. Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures performed is also projected to drive the growth of the Surgical Sutures Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Surgical Sutures Market:

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V.(Mexico)

and B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Peters Surgical (France)

Deme TECH Corporation (US)

Surgical Specialties Corporation (US)

Dolphin Sutures (India)

Derma Sciences (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Healthium MedTech (India)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Sutcon Sutures (Indonesia)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

GPC Medical (India)

Sutumed

CPT Sutures (India)

Lotus Surgicals (India)

Vital Sutures (US)

Unilene (India)

Mellon Medical B.V.(Netherlands)

Riverpoint Medical (US)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Automated Suturing Devices, Sutures), by Material (Monofilament, Multifilament), by Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, General Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/surgical-sutures-market-539991

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: Dolphin Sutures, a global leader in surgical sutures announced the expansion of its Dental product portfolio for the first time in India to launch non-absorbable Polytetrafluoroethylene sutures. The new TEFLENE product line includes dense PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene).

November, 2020: Healthium Medtech, one of the largest medical device companies in India, announced the launch of its latest innovation Trubarb – a knotless tissue closure device designed to redefine the suturing experience for surgeons.

