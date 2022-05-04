The Global Dermatological Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 19.33 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dermatological Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604000/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the dermatological drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for safe and stable drugs that require minimal monitoring, the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities, and the need for affordable dermatological therapies.

The dermatological drugs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The dermatological drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Biologics

• Small molecules



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in prices of dermatological drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the dermatological drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, patent expiry of major drugs and availability of biologics/biosimilars for treatment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dermatological drugs market covers the following areas:

• Dermatological drugs market sizing

• Dermatological drugs market forecast

• Dermatological drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dermatological drugs market vendors that include AbbVie, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Botanix Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Also, the dermatological drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

