The Global Environmental Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 3.79 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period

The environmental testing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Air testing

• Water testing

• Soil testing



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading environmental testing market vendors that include Advanced Environmental Testing and Research Lab, Alpha Analytical Inc., ALS Ltd., American Environmental Testing Laboratory LLC, AnaLabs Inc., Apal Agricultural Laboratory, AS International Corporation Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bureau Veritas SA, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Hydrologic Associates, Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories, and TUV SUD AG. Also, the environmental testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

