WannaFollow Revolutionizes Social Media

TAMPA, Fla., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media channels move over for the new and improved kid on the block, WannaFollow.com.

The platform allows social networking users to efficiently follow anyone and be followed with a new twist...earning rewards in crypto tokens for participation in and engagement on the WannaFollow platform and its ecosystem.

WannaFollow.com began in 2016, when in dealing with the task of updating the same singular event across a dozen social media platforms, founder Roger Safont thought to himself: "There has got to be an easier way to do this!" WannaFollow allows users to reach all of their followers with one message blast rather than having to post on multiple social media sites.

Further research into the social media space revealed that while communication has been made far more accessible, today's numerous social media platforms also render online communication a fragmented and complicated process. People are frustrated.

How to stay updated on all favorites' social media posts on dozens of social media channels?

How to create a social media site?

How to market and monetize a brand correctly and efficiently?

How to entice people to follow many different social media accounts?

How? Simple. WannaFollow!

About Us

WannaFollow was founded with a vision to revolutionize the way social media users stay current with the activities of those they follow across all relevant social media channels; using proprietary technology, analytics, and automation to efficiently allow users to follow anyone and to be followed. For more information, visit WannaFollow.com.

About UMG Advertising

UMG Advertising is a full-service advertising agency that brings the mission of all clients to reality. UMG brings a team of professionals dedicated to analytical performance of every facet of the client's marketing platform.

https://www.umgaus.com | Media Room

Press contact: patricia@umgaus.com

Company Address

UMG Advertising

10000 N. Central Expwy (Suite 400) Dallas, TX 75231

United States

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment