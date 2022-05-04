Global surgical robotics market size to progress with 14.2% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global surgical robotics market size is projected to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% during the next six years to amass a valuation of USD 17,370 million by the year 2028.





Furthermore, the literature identifies significant growth drivers as well as current and future constraints that affect industry dynamics. It also involves in-depth studies on component terrain, surgery type, end-user scope, and regional segmentation in order to evaluate the primary opportunities. It then looks at the competitive landscape of the vertical by profiling the leading companies in terms of product portfolios, market share, and financials.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive operations, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing public awareness towards computer-assisted surgeries, escalating disposable income of individuals, and the introduction of technologically improved equipment are the major growth inducing factors for the industry.

Moreover, soaring incidences of neurological disorders, interventional cardiology disorders, colorectal cancer, and gynecological diseases is acting as a major catalyst. Active participation of the government and industry players in technological advancement in the field of computer assisted robotic surgeries is propelling the market dynamics.

For the unversed, robotic surgery is a surgical procedure involving the use of a computer to control small tools attached to a robot, which is also known as computer-assisted minimally invasive surgery. The surgical robotic system consists of a surgical arm, surgeon's station, and a monitoring system & software. Robotic surgery is a cutting-edge technology that enables surgeons to conduct complicated operations with more precision and accuracy.

Surgical robots help surgeons work on inaccessible body sections by providing effective representations of body parts and increasing dexterity. In comparison to traditional open surgery, they also have a faster recovery time and leave less scars.

However, high product cost and insufficient clinical proof on the effectiveness of surgical robotic systems makes regulatory approval and clearance difficult for the competitors, which is stifling the worldwide surgical robotics industry expansion.

On the bright side, due to technological advancements and increasing demand from end users for low-cost surgical systems, the price is expected to drop in the near future, which may boost the market size over the forecast duration.

Market segment overview:

Based on component, the industry is divided into systems, services, and accessories & instrument. In terms of surgery type, the marketplace is branched into urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, gynecological surgery, general surgery, and others. On the basis of end-user scope, the market is classified into ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and hospitals among others.

Competitive dashboard:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Siemens AG, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Globus Medical Inc. are the leading players in global surgical robotics market. These industry giants are launching initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships, as well as mergers and acquisitions, to bolster their market position.

Global Surgical Robotics Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals

Others

Global Surgical Robotics Market, by Component (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Systems

Services

Accessories & Instruments

Urological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Others

Global Surgical Robotics Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Siemens AG

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson

Globus Medical Inc.

Table of Content:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

Report description

Objectives of the study

Market segment

Years considered for the report

Currency

Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY COMPONENT

Accessories & instrument

Services

Systems

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY SURGERY TYPE

General surgery

Gynecological surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

Urological surgery

Others

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Others

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

PART 9. KEY COMPANIES

