Market Adjusts to Higher Borrowing Costs in April

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market continued its adjustment to higher borrowing costs, with the number of transactions down on a monthly and annual basis. As has been the case with previous rate tightening cycles, some home buyers have moved to the sidelines to determine how they will reposition themselves in the marketplace given the higher rate environment and related impact on affordability.

“Based on the trends observed in the April housing market, it certainly appears that the Bank of Canada is achieving its goal of slowing consumer spending as it fights high inflation. Negotiated mortgage rates rose sharply over the past four weeks, prompting some buyers to delay their purchase. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see the balance the Bank of Canada strikes between combatting inflation versus stunting economic growth and related government revenues as we continue to recover from and pay for pandemic-related programs,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

GTA REALTORS® reported 8,008 homes sold through TRREB’s MLS® System in April 2022 – a 41.2 per cent decrease compared to April 2021 and a 27 per cent decrease compared to March 2022. On a year-over-year basis, the decline in sales was greater in the ‘905’ area code regions surrounding Toronto, particularly for detached houses.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was up by 30.6 per cent year-over-year in April 2022. The benchmark level in April was down in comparison to the March level. The average selling price, at $1,254,436, was up by 15 per cent compared to April 2021, but down compared to the average selling price of $1,300,082 in March 2022.

“Despite slower sales, market conditions remained tight enough to support higher selling prices compared to last year. However, in line with TRREB’s forecast, there is evidence of buyers responding to increased choice in the marketplace, with the average and benchmark prices dipping month-over-month. It is anticipated that there will be enough competition between buyers to support continued price growth relative to 2021, but the annual pace of growth will moderate in the coming months,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

“Policymakers should not assume that because home sales are off their record peak, we can ignore the lack of inventory in the market. Buyers who have moved to the sidelines will not remain there forever, and the population of our region will continue to grow on the back of immigration. In the absence of new supply, we will build a significant amount of pent-up demand that will need to be satisfied in the not-too-distant future. The ability to increase and diversify our housing supply needs to be a key area of debate in our upcoming provincial and municipal elections,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price April 1–30, 2022 2022 2021 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto

("416") 3,024 1,243,070 6,164 4,675 1,087,192 7,483 Rest of GTA ("905") 4,984 1,261,332 12,249 8,938 1,092,098 13,358 GTA 8,008 1,254,436 18,413 13,613 1,090,414 20,841





TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type April 1–30, 2022

Sales

Average Price

416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 868 2,732 3,600 1,947,975 1,526,791 1,628,343 Yr./Yr. %

Change -34.0% -47.2% -44.5% 14.9% 16.8% 17.5% Semi-Detached 311 491 802 1,494,640 1,110,142 1,259,243 Yr./Yr. %

Change -35.7% -39.6% -38.2% 14.1% 19.9% 17.8% Townhouse 335 1,033 1,368 1,086,986 997,416 1,019,350 Yr./Yr. %

Change -41.6% -44.1% -43.5% 15.0% 20.0% 18.8% Condo

Apartment 1,488 685 2,173 820,835 722,601 789,869 Yr./Yr. %

Change -34.5% -32.2% -33.8% 12.8% 18.0% 14.1%





April 2022 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite

(All Types) Single-

Family

Detached Single-

Family

Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 30.58% 29.93% 30.05% 30.69% 31.42% Halton Region 24.31% 22.70% 24.38% 21.50% 28.09% Peel Region 35.48% 34.69% 34.54% 33.65% 39.15% City of

Toronto 25.57% 22.57% 19.55% 29.14% 28.28% York Region 34.90% 32.51% 36.00% 35.38% 39.54% Durham

Region 37.63% 37.16% 37.03% 37.15% 45.48% Orangeville 31.64% 29.03% 30.40% 44.03% 48.20% South Simcoe

County1 29.77% 30.84% 36.97% 41.21% 42.99% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price April 2022 2022 2021 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto

("416") 12,465 1,196,454 20,712 16,182 1,028,257 22,979 Rest of GTA ("905") 21,145 1,343,292 39,896 30,875 1,082,661 45,193 GTA 33,610 1,288,834 60,608 47,057 1,063,953 68,172





YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type April 2022 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 3,220 11,390 14,610 1,960,563 1,644,225 1,713,945 Yr./Yr. % Change -23.0% -35.0% -32.7% 15.4% 25.5% 23.7% Semi-Detached 1,046 1,930 2,976 1,509,759 1,203,831 1,311,358 Yr./Yr. % Change -25.9% -32.0% -30.0% 16.9% 29.9% 25.2% Townhouse 1,246 4,409 5,655 1,106,850 1,072,316 1,079,925 Yr./Yr. % Change -28.0% -29.8% -29.4% 19.5% 28.4% 26.3% Condo Apartment 6,866 3,229 10,095 812,173 743,623 790,247 Yr./Yr. % Change -21.5% -18.0% -20.4% 17.8% 26.8% 20.2%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board





Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month % Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month % Chg. April '21 10,211 -20.4% $1,046,940 -3.5% May '21 9,665 -5.3% $1,061,824 1.4% June '21 9,025 -6.6% $1,064,454 0.2% July '21 9,067 0.5% $1,077,051 1.2% August '21 8,872 -2.2% $1,106,990 2.8% September '21 9,051 2.0% $1,132,060 2.3% October '21 9,943 9.9% $1,151,104 1.7% November '21 9,708 -2.4% $1,181,906 2.7% December '21 9,683 -0.3% $1,216,869 3.0% January '22 9,494 -2.0% $1,283,300 5.5% February '22 10,530 10.9% $1,298,961 1.2% March '22 8,626 -18.1% $1,285,534 -1.0% April '22 6,367 -26.2% $1,202,819 -6.4% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment.1Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.



