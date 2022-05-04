NetBet introduces Gaming Corps to its players

LONDON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - one of the world’s most exciting online casinos – has partnered with Gaming Corps to bring its games to NetBet’s widespread audience.



NetBet’s commitment to innovation has garnered them respect throughout the industry, and they have established a strong customer base across four continents where their range of feature-rich games can be enjoyed by thousands. By continuously updating its games lobby to include the best software developers and their most popular titles, NetBet shows their ongoing dedication to their customers.

Gaming Corps is the latest addition to the NetBet Casino library, bringing their original content to NetBet players around the world. Highlights from their collection of classic casino slots, as well as modern Mine Games and Multiplier Games, include entertaining titles such as Coin Miner, To Mars and Beyond and Baby Hercules, which are mobile-responsive so players can enjoy on the move.

Gaming Corps’ products are bold, feature-rich and intuitive, allowing both newcomers and seasoned players to enjoy the experience.

"NetBet has enjoyed the appreciation and patronage of players around the world for over 20 years, they are today a seasoned actor on the global iGaming stage. Now it's our turn at Gaming Corps to distribute our modern games via the NetBet platforms, and I very much look forward to developing this relationship and delivering successful content in the years to come." says Alex Lorimer, Chief Operating Officer at Gaming Corps.

NetBet’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Delivering high quality entertainment is at the heart of every decision we make here at NetBet, which is why we’ve recently invited Gaming Corps to be a part of our providers family. They have made a name for themselves in the iGaming world by creating premium products that our customers here at NetBet are guaranteed to enjoy.”

“We look forward to developing this relationship and working closely with Gaming Corps to deliver the exceptional entertainment service for which we’re known, as we continue to expand our already extensive collection of slot and casino titles.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com

About NetBet

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com/

About Gaming Corps

Gaming Corps is a game developer with the business idea of developing original content for Gaming and iGaming, servicing the selective gamer with niche video games and premium casino games. Our iGaming portfolio consists of Casino Slots, Multiplier Games, Mine Games and Table Games, into which we infuse our experience from Gaming to create modern, exciting content. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and headquartered in Sweden with development studios in Malta and the Ukraine.