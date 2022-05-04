On-Board Battery Charger Market to Hit USD 10,430.9 Million by 2028; On- Board Battery Charger Industry CAGR of 16.7% between 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global On- Board Battery Charger Market finds that increasing demand for electric vehicles as well as increasing government initiatives regarding adoption of EVs, are factors that influencing the growth of On- Board Battery Charger Market.



The total Global On- Board Battery Charger Market is estimated to reach USD 10,430.9 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue value was USD 4,129.5 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “On- Board Battery Charger Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Power (Less than 11 kW, 11 kW to 22 kW, More than 22 kW), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Buses, Vans, Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicles), by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for EVs

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing drastically across the globe. The adoption rate of electric vehicles is increasing with the introduction of DC fast charging, wireless charging, ultrafast electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) that has capacity to charge vehicle batteries to 100% within 15-30 minutes. The different technologies and applications help the drivers to easily search for charging stations by using smartphones and navigation system in cars which may also boost the sale of electric vehicles. For instance, the EV sales is increased by 63 % in 2017, compared to 2016. According to a report by Avendus Capital, The electric vehicle (EV) market is estimated to be Rs 50,000 crore (US$ 7.09 billion) opportunity in India by 2025, with two- and three-wheelers expected to drive higher electrification of the vehicles in the medium term in the wake of COVID-19. Thus, the demand for EVs is increasing, in turn, further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional analysis : Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, comprising R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and regionally.



Segmentation of the Global On- Board Battery Charger Market:

Power Less than 11 kW 11 kW to 22 kW More than 22 kW

Vehicle Type Passenger Car Buses Vans Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicles Boats Others

Propulsion Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Increasing Government Support

The government follows various initiatives to support the electric vehicle charging station market. The government supports by providing tax credits and various subsidies to promote the sale of electric vehicles. Further, the government also provides road tax exemption to increase the sale of the electric vehicles. Another driving factor for the growth of market is government incentives and subsidies for electric vehicle charger infrastructure development. For instance, in October 2017, the Indian government has promoted investment imitative from the number of companies, both domestic and foreign.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of On- Board Battery Charger Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are government efforts for promoting electric vehicle sales in countries such as China and India, availability of large base of population in the region which is providing an opportunity for market. Additionally, increasing government initiatives regarding green energy and several programs initiation of motivating people regarding adoption of EVs is further propelling to market growth. Moreover, presence of major players of automobiles in the region, and the several initiations taken by them such as increased funding, mergers, acquisitions is further propelling the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the On- Board Battery Charger Market:

Bel Fuse Inc.

Delta Energy Systems

STMicroelectronics

Toyota Industries Corporation

Eaton

Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

Innolectric AG

BRUSA Elektronik AG

AVID Technology Limited

Ficosa Internacional SA

Recent Developments:

January 2021: Bel Power Solutions introduced the BCL25-700-8, a bi-directional onboard battery charger in which up to 4 charging units can be connected in parallel, with efficiency near 94%. Bel Power says it’s possible to connect this charger to a charging station or directly to the grid to charge EV batteries.

January 2019: Brusa Elektronik announced the upgrade to their first-generation wireless charging, which will enable electric vehicle drivers to charge the traction batteries of vehicles with powers ranging from 3.7 to 11 kW.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Power Less than 11 kW 11 kW to 22 kW More than 22 kW

Vehicle Type Passenger Car Buses Vans Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles Boats Others

Propulsion Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Bel Fuse Inc.

Delta Energy Systems

STMicroelectronics

Toyota Industries Corporation

Eaton

Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

Innolectric AG

BRUSA Elektronik AG

AVID Technology Limited

Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

