10 Biggest Tech Companies Disrupting Autonomous Driving: Focus on Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Baidu, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony and Tencent

The world's biggest Tech Companies, including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, together with Chinese Majors Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei and others, are expanding their presence in the automotive industry to monetize the capability gap of existing Tier-1s in Software, AI, and data needed for Autonomous Mobility. They are also supporting the digitalization transformation of major carmakers and suppliers.



As the value creation in Mobility shifts from hardware to software, this expansion threatens major Tier-1 Suppliers Bosch, Continental and others, who still maintain the lion's share in the radars and cameras for ADAS, but need to transform quickly to the needs of Autonomous Mobility to maintain their position in the market.



This report examines the capabilities of the 10 biggest Tech Companies in Autonomous Driving and their potential to capture share in rising new business models in Autonomous Mobility.

Companies Profiled:

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

Huawei

Intel

Microsoft

Samsung

Sony

Tencent

Tech Companies are building capabilities to become the new, core Suppliers of Autonomous Driving

Alibaba - the Chinese e-commerce giant - has formed an EV joint venture with SAIC, while Didi Chuxing - the Chinese ride-hailing provider - has partnered with automaker BYD in D1 development - an electric vehicle specifically designed for ride-hailing services. Cooperation between carmakers, high-tech companies and telecommunications service providers has spawned a number of startups, which have already offered experimental services in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha and Hunan.

Baidu expects to supply self-driving system Apollo to 1 million cars in 3-5 years

Huawei has recently launched new products in Autonomous Driving focusing on ADAS sensors (4D imaging radar), HMI (AR-HUD) during their product launch titled 'Focused Innovation for Intelligent Vehicles'.

Samsung Electronics will work together with Tesla to develop chips for their next-gen HW 4.0 for autonomous driving

Key opportunities for Tech Companies in Autonomous Driving



The report identifies a number of opportunities for Tech Companies to enter or disrupt the existing supply chain.

Next-gen Perception Hardware for Autonomous Driving: imaging radars, advanced cameras and lidar for L3-5 Autonomous Driving

Software: chips for Autonomous Driving

AI: From AI for AD to AI for HMI such as in-car AI assistants

Data-based Mobility Business models such as in-car e-commerce

Connectivity: 5G, Connected Infrastructure and Smart Cities

Autonomous Shared Mobility: AMoD / robotaxis, autonomous deliveries

Key Topics Covered:

The Competitiveness of New Tech Suppliers across Technology, Strategy and Market

The major opportunities for Tech Giants to disrupt current Tier1s in Autonomous Driving

New Sensors for L3-4, Supercomputers & Software are becoming new battlefronts

Learn how new Tech Suppliers aim to monetize their expertise in AI and Software

Amazon and Microsoft benefit from the need for Cloud-based development of ADAS

Rising competition for new revenue pools from Robotaxis & Autonomous Deliveries

Chinese Tech-giants bet on the smart car-hailing revolution

Key Collaborations between New AD Tech Suppliers & Carmakers

Key Collaborations of New Tech Suppliers in Autonomous Driving with other players

Key Collaborations between Chinese Suppliers & Carmakers in ADAS

Chinese ADAS Suppliers are fuelling an investment boom in autonomous & shared Mobility

Summary of Core Competence and product portfolio of Tech Giants in Autonomous Driving

