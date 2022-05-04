Outlook on the Smart Lighting Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Honeywell International, Itron and LightwaveRF Among Others

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Communication Technology, By Application, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart lighting market size is expected to reach USD 38.56 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report "Smart Lighting Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Communication Technology, By Application, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 2028" gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The major factors accountable for the market growth include the rise in focus on integrating advanced communication technologies and lighting systems, the surging need for energy-efficient LED technology to replace inferior compact fluorescent or halogen lighting technologies, and significant steps undertook by the government and private organization towards intelligent infrastructure.



Further, intelligent lighting can be controlled via voice assistant technologies, such as Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana, or Amazon's Alexa. These broad ranges of features aside from illumination as well as growing demand for IoT devices and intelligent assistant platforms have created significant growth aven- U.S for the intelligent lighting market.



Based on the type segment, the motion-sensing lights segment is expected to witness considerable CAGR in the global industry during the foreseen period. The is due to the extensive adoption of intelligent home infrastructure projects, as it facilitates the end-users an improved level of security and reduces energy consumption by turning off lights automatically when no motion is identified.



Europe is accounting for the leading position in terms of market share worldwide, owing to the rapid rise in the adoption of intelligent and green lighting solutions due to growing concern towards environmental safety and the significant presence of intelligent lighting solution-based industry vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate/CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028.



Market participants such as Acuity Brands, Hafele GmbH & Co KG, GE current, Helvar, Ideal Industries, Honeywell International, Itron Inc., LightwaveRF, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics Company, RAB Lighting Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Signify Holding, YEELIGHT, Sengled Optoelectronics, Syska, Wipro Consumer Lighting, Verizon, and Zumtobel group ag. are some of the key players operating in the global market.



