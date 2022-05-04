Aerospace & Defense Meetings Sevilla celebrates its tenth anniversary edition on June 7-9, 2022

Organized by Extenda, Junta de Andalucía, and BCI Aerospace, the aerospace branch of advanced business events, Aerospace & Defense Meetings Sevilla is the leading aerospace and defense industry event in Southern Europe, contributing to the promotion of Andalusia as a unique area of interest for international investors.



It is time for aerospace and defense professionals to meet again in person! After a digital parenthesis in 2021, which enabled the industry to meet online and gathered more than 250 companies and 500 participants coming from 20 countries, Aerospace & Defense Meetings Sevilla returns on-site on June 7-9, 2022. The only international matchmaking program for the aerospace and defense industries in Spain will be held again at the Sevilla City Office – formerly FIBES –, the exhibition and congress center of Sevilla, Spain.

Building on the strengths of last year’s event, 2022 celebrates A&DM Sevilla’s tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, the business convention has become an integral part of Spain’s aerospace and defense industry as the only matchmaking program dedicated to creating business to business connections across the sector. Since its first edition in 2012, more than 38,000 one-to-one meetings have been organized and attended through A&DM Sevilla bespoke networking service. As a result of its success, the event has continuously received the support of local companies, including Airbus as Main partner; Aciturri and Alestis Aerospace as Platinum sponsors; Aernnova Andalucía, Aerotecnic, Grupo Aeronáutico Zona Central and Sofitec as Gold sponsors; and Grupo Sevilla Control and UMI Aero Group as Silver Sponsors.

In addition, manufacturers, OEMs and Tier1 companies, from both civil and defense sectors, and several local and international stakeholders coming from more than 20 countries, will be in attendance. Key companies confirmed this year include Airbus, Bombardier, Boeing, Thales Alenia Space, Pratt & Whitney, Spirit Aerosystems, Avio Aero, Collins Aerospace, Leonardo, MBDA, Daher, Turkish Aerospace, Tusas Engine Industries, Iberia Maintenance, Héroux Devtek, MTorres Diseño, Mecachrome, Qarbon Aerospace, BAE Systems, Pilatus, and Fuerza Aerea Argentina, among many others.

A high-level conference program

As security and environmental requirements are evolving, it is paramount that the aerospace and defense industries must adapt to address a plethora of new challenges. Key strategies to target climate-neutral aviation by 2050 will be on the program, with two panel discussions exploring how industry can work towards a greener future - including a discussion organized by the Ellas Vuelan Alto Association.



In addition, technological advancements and enhancements will be discussed through three key topics: smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and MRO digitalization. Finally, experts will share their insights about advanced air mobility.

Special edition, special highlights

Since A&DM Sevilla has become the reference event in Spain for the aerospace and defense industries, the business convention also wishes to put the spotlight on the Ibero-American and Spanish cooperation. Therefore, this year, the organizers have launched a special program called “Ibero-América” to offer a dedicated place to companies coming from this region in the exhibition.

In addition, AeroLabs, the new start-up pavilion of A&DM Sevilla, will allow emerging companies to showcase their products and technologies on the main exhibition hall floor. This a unique opportunity for aerospace startups to make valuable connections with potential partners, customers, and investors.

