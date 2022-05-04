Global Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemical Market Report to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Adeka and AkzoNobel Among Others

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemical Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inorganic flame retardant chemical is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the rising application in the building and construction industry due to stringent safety regulations.

According to the United States Fire Administration and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 1.3 million fires were recorded in the US in 2019, resulting in 3,700 human fatalities, 16,600 civilian injuries, and $14.8 billion in property damage.



The global inorganic flame retardant chemical is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the inorganic flame retardant chemical is segmented into non-halogenated and halogenated inorganic flame retardant chemical. Based on application, the inorganic flame retardant chemical is segmented into building and construction, electronics and appliances, wire and cable, automotive, and others.



Geographically, the global inorganic flame retardant chemical covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

Some of the companies operating in the global inorganic flame retardant chemical include 3M Company, Adeka Corp., AkzoNobel N.V., Albemarle Corp., and Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.



Market Segmentation

Global Inorganic flame retardant chemical Research and Analysis by Type

Global Inorganic flame retardant chemical Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global inorganic flame retardant chemical.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global inorganic flame retardant chemical.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global inorganic flame retardant chemical.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Region



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemical Market by Type

4.1.1. Non-Halogenated Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemical

4.1.1.1. Aluminium Hydroxide

4.1.1.2. Magnesium Hydroxide

4.1.1.3. Boron Compounds

4.1.2. Halogenated Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemical

4.2. Global Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemical Market by Application

4.2.1. Building & Construction

4.2.2. Electronics & Appliances

4.2.3. Wire & Cable

4.2.4. Automotive

4.2.5. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Albemarle Corp.

6.2. Apexical Inc.

6.3. BASF SE

6.4. Clariant AG

6.5. DAIHACHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO. LTD

6.6. DIC Corp.

6.7. Dow

6.8. Eti Maden

6.9. ICL Group

6.10. Italmatch Chemicals SpA



