Worldwide Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/ Visible Light Communication Industry to 2027 - by Component Type, Application and Region

The global Li-Fi market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the include increasing demand in various end-user industries such as healthcare, aerospace and defense industries.

In addition, technological advancement such as speed over currently prevailing Wi-Fi technology, rising RF spectrum crunch by advancement in IoT and growing uses of the LED lighting system further contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, technical issues such as interference and range, and the high cost of system and installation are the factors that serve as market barriers.



The global Li-Fi market is segmented based on component type and application. Based on component type, the market is sub-segmented into LED, photodiode, and microcontrollers. On the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, electronics, and others.



Geographically, the global Li-Fi market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

Some of the companies operating in the global Li-Fi market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., PureLIFI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Oledcomm, and others among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Li-Fi Market Research and Analysis by Component Type

Global Li-Fi Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global Li-Fi market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Li-Fi market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global Li-Fi market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

