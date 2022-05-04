Outlook on the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Global Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Drug Class, by Disease Type, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Scleroderma is a chronic condition which commonly affects the skin and connective tissue. Scleroderma is an autoimmune disorder wherein the immune system of the body produces extra collagen protein which gets deposited in the tissues and causes hardening of skin. Collagen is a fibrous protein which is found abundantly in the body to provide strength and structure to the body.

The two major forms of scleroderma include localized and systemic. In localized scleroderma, only the skin is affected and not any organs while in systemic scleroderma, the skin and the underlying tissues under it are affected. Systemic scleroderma affects blood vessels and major organs of the body such as heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, and others. Systemic scleroderma can be classified into three major types namely, limited systemic sclerosis, diffused systemic sclerosis, and systemic sclerosis sine scleroderma.

Limited scleroderma is one of the most common type of systemic scleroderma wherein, the hardening effect of the disease is limited to fingers and it is less likely to cause internal organ damage. In diffused systemic sclerosis, body parts such as fingers, hands, arms, anterior trunk, legs, and face are affected. Diffused systemic sclerosis also affects internal organs such as heart and lungs. In systemic sclerosis sine scleroderma, no skin thickening is seen but internal organs such as heart, kidney, and lungs may get severely damaged.



Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of scleroderma, rising research and development activities for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of scleroderma, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market, are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global systemic scleroderma treatment market over the forecast period.



For instance, according to a review article published by the Rheumatology Journal of the British Society for Rheumatology in February 2021, the pooled global prevalence of scleroderma was estimated to be 17.6 per 100,000 people in 2021 and is expected to increase in the near future.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global systemic scleroderma treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global systemic scleroderma treatment market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Allergan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Celgene corporation, Ono pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aspen Holdings, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Sanofi, and Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global systemic scleroderma treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global systemic scleroderma treatment market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Drug Class

Market Snippet, By Disease Type

Market Snippet, By Route of Administration

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

PEST Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Market Trends

Key Highlights

Reimbursement Scenario

Mergers & Acquisitions

4. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Economic Impact

Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development

Government Initiatives

5. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Immunosuppressors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Calcium Channel Blockers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Prostacyclin Analogues

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others (Others include Glucocorticoids, Alkylating Agents, and Interleukin Inhibitors)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Disease Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Limited Systemic Sclerosis

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Diffused Systemic Sclerosis

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Systemic Sclerosis Sine Scleroderma

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Oral

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Parenteral

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Hospital Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Retail Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Online Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

10. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Allergan

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Biogen

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Novartis AG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

AstraZeneca

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Celgene Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Ono pharmaceutical co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Aspen Holdings

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Pfizer Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Eli Lilly and Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Bayer AG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Amgen Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Sanofi

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Analyst Views

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4yi2n

Attachment