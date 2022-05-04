StreamCoin Amasses $11.7M From ICO, 100+ Exchange Listings to Follow

Dubai, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of investors joined the STRM ICO. In fact, according to a representative from StreamCoin, there are more than 100,000 unique crypto wallet addresses that are holding STRM at the moment.





CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh exclaimed:

"2022 has been such a phenomenal year for us at StreamCoin. Each of our achievements, including our highly-successful STRM ICO, only goes to show how much the crypto community believes in us. Every victory we have is also the victory of everyone who supports StreamCoin, and we welcome more to join us as we roll out more exciting updates in line with our roadmap for this year. We have only just begun."

Aside from receiving STRM when investing in the said ICO, investors are also eligible to receive free GaStream (GSTRM) via airdrop. This will be the utility crypto of the StreamCoin ecosystem.

StreamCoin also revealed that it will be listing STRM on over 100+ cryptocurrency exchanges on the same date. When asked for more details, the company said that it cannot provide any further details yet due to its non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with these exchanges, although the representative assured that the listing will occur during the first week of May.

However, one exchange that will certainly be on the list is Bybit. In late April, Bybit held its ByVotes competition, where STRM competed with other altcoins including Baby Doge, Floki Inu, EverRise, Medabots, and Galaxy Blitz. Community members voted on which altcoin will be listed from the given options.

STRM won by a huge margin, which means that it will surely be listed on Bybit. StreamCoin will also distribute 222,222 STRM (worth $200,000) among all who voted for STRM. Michael and the rest of the team thanked everyone in the STRM community for their support.

“Joining the competition alongside the likes of Baby Doge and Floki Inu is already an honor to StreamCoin, given that these have been in the crypto space longer than us,” Michael added. “However, our community has proven its support for us, and it’s something that I am immensely proud of. To those who voted for STRM and who continue to back us up, my utmost gratitude to you.”

In line with the upcoming multiple listings, StreamCoin has also launched STRM Staking, a platform that allows users to stake their STRM and earn interest in GSTRM. In fact, there are a couple of staking plans that are open from May 1 at 9 AM GST until May 5 at 11:59 PM GST only. These currently-running plans have considerably high-interest rates since only persons who invested in STRM until April 30 are eligible to join. STRM holders are encouraged to visit the official STRM Staking portal for further details.

Furthermore, users will soon be able to swap their STRM into other networks via Stream Bridge. Specifically, Stream Bridge is a swapping platform that enables STRM holders to mint tokens pegged to the price of STRM on different blockchains such as Ethereum, Fantom, Polygon, and Avalanche.

