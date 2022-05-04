FLOV Market launches World’s 1st Mixed Reality Metaverse Marketplace

Toronto, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the successful Canadian team that launched Valentine Floki in early 2022, the FLOV Market team is launching their long-awaited utility: the World’s 1st Mixed Reality Metaverse Marketplace.

Their previous project had an incredible run from 190k market cap to peaking at 4.2M.

They are currently in presale phase, which will be ending on May 4th 12:00PM UTC. They have raised over 150 000$ in funding from investors all around the world and are aiming to disrupt the NFT/Metaverse marketplace technology.

In the project's 1st phase, a collection of one thousand exclusive NFTs will be released. They are aiming to be the gold standard of gift shops in the metaverse, ranging from wearable jewelry for your Avatar to displayable flowers in your virtual homes. NFT enthusiasts and Metaverse adventurers will be able to purchase them on the OpenSea Platform.







A great percentage of the revenue generated will be used to buyback their tokens and burn them, which will cause a decrease in the total supply and instantly increase the value of each token. This unique mechanism, linked to their exclusive marketplace, is a great advantage for their long-term holders.

The team has also added a 4% BUSD reward tax. This means that 4% of every buy, transfer and sell transaction on the project is redistributed automatically to their holders, in the form of BUSD stable coin.

In the project's 2nd phase, which is where the virtual world and the real-world meet, investors who buy items from the FLOV Market digital store will not only receive the NFT item but will also receive the item in real life through partnered retailers. The business development team is currently signing deals and onboarding retailers all across North America and Europe and are looking to expand globally! This phase will also include a buyback and burn mechanism to benefit the token holders.





The team has bought several Metaverse plots, from Sandbox to Decentraland, and are currently recruiting an architect to design their Metaverse shops. They are also in talks to list on several exchanges, in order to maximize their exposure.

Presale: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x151c81e271a165b7302f12dcf33e91910bb5305e?chain=BSC



