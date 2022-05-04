Global Industrial Robotics Market to 2030 - Evolving Robotics and AI Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotics Market by Type, Industry, and Function: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial robotics market was $37,876.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $116,848.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Industrial robot is a type machine that has its own control system and is not operated manually through machines. industrial robot are reprogrammable, multipurpose, axis free, and have physical alteration. The reprogrammable feature of robot helps in performance under various environmental conditions and as per the usage over the industry, while the multipurpose feature helps in adapting to various applications and working automatically into the axis that defines the motion or movement of the robot.

Industrial robots are generally classified into cylindrical robot, parallel robot, articulated robot, SCARA robot, and linear robot. Linear robot includes- the gantry and the cartesian robot. The cartesian robot are those whose arms features three types of prismatic joints and whose robot axes are coincident with reference to the cartesian coordinate system. SCARA robot has two rotary joints that are parallel. The articulated robot has minimum three rotary joints, whereas in case of cylindrical robot, the axes form the cylindrical coordinate system Industrial robot are used for different industrial applications like packaging, labelling, product inspection, picking, testing, assembling, painting, and welding of different components



The global industrial production output has plummeted in the recent years. The industrial robot have witnessed sluggish demand in conventional industries such as automobiles and heavy engineering. However, increase in need for automation in non-conventional areas, such as micro-electronics, has fostered the market growth. Hence, an auxiliary channel utilizing industrial robotics has surfaced in the recent years. The heavy engineering sector drives the demand for industrial robotics.



The global industrial robotics market is impacted by several factors such as usage of industrial robotics in the manufacturing industry, increase in demand for automation activities in the industry, decrease in in custom duties, and evolution of robotics & AI industry. Furthermore, high cost of industrial robotics solutions hinder the market growth.



The industrial robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, function and region. On the basis of type, the it is segmented into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, and others. By industry, it is categorized as automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, machinery, food & beverage, and others. By function, it is categorized into soldering & welding; materials handling; assembling & disassembling; painting & dispensing; milling, cutting ,& processing; and others.



Region wise, the global industrial robotics market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global industrial robotics markets market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.



Competition Analysis

The major players profiled in the industrial robotics market include ABB, DAIHEN Corporation, Denso Corporation, Epson America, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Major companies in the market have adopted partnership, business expansion, product launch, acquisition, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the industrial robotics market.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the industrial robotics market

In-depth industrial robotics market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Share Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. High Requirement for Automation

3.6.1.2. High Labor Cost and Dearth of Skilled Human Workforce

3.6.1.3. Increase in Investments in R&D Activities

3.6.1.4. Availability of Affordable and Energy-Efficient Robots

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High Initial Investment and Installation Costs

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increase in Application Areas

3.6.3.2. Growth in Emerging Economies

3.6.3.3. Evolving Robotics and Ai Industry



Chapter 4 Industrial Robotics Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Articulated Robots

4.2.1. Key Market Trends

4.2.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Cartesian Robots

4.3.1. Key Market Trends

4.3.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Scara Robots

4.4.1. Key Market Trends

4.4.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Cylindrical Robots

4.5.1. Key Market Trends

4.5.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Other Robots

4.6.1. Key Market Trends

4.6.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.6.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5 Industrial Robotics Market, by End-User Industry

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. Key Market Trends

5.2.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Electrical & Electronics

5.3.1. Key Market Trends

5.3.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

5.4.1. Key Market Trends

5.4.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.5. Machinery

5.5.1. Key Market Trends

5.5.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.6. Metals

5.6.1. Key Market Trends

5.6.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.7. Food & Beverages

5.7.1. Key Market Trends

5.7.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.7.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.8. Precision & Optics

5.8.1. Key Market Trends

5.8.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.8.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Key Market Trends

5.9.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.9.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6 Industrial Robotics Market, by Function

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Soldering & Welding

6.2.1. Key Market Trends

6.2.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Material Handling

6.3.1. Key Market Trends

6.3.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. Assembling & Disassembling

6.4.1. Key Market Trends

6.4.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.5. Painting & Dispensing

6.5.1. Key Market Trends

6.5.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.6. Milling, Cutting, and Processing

6.6.1. Key Market Trends

6.6.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

6.6.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Key Market Trends

6.7.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

6.7.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7 Industrial Robotics Market, by Geography



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1. Abb Ltd. (Abb Robotics)

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Daihen Corporation

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business Performance

8.3. Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics)

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Fanuc Corporation

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Kuka Robotics Corporation

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.)

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Panasonic Corporation

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Seiko Epson Corporation

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Business Performance

8.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.11. Universal Robots A/S

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Company Snapshot

8.11.3. Product Portfolio

8.11.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.12. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Company Snapshot

8.12.3. Operating Business Segments

8.12.4. Product Portfolio

8.12.5. Business Performance

8.12.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

