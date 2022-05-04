G&S Logistics Deploys Digital Freight Brokerage Solution from Descartes

ATLANTA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Minnesota-based G&S Logistics is digitizing its freight brokerage operations to support aggressive growth plans with the integrated deployment of the cloud-based Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS) and Descartes MacroPoint™ for real-time freight visibility and load tracking.



"With aggressive growth targets, we knew automation would be required as we open and staff additional offices and onboard new carriers," said Angelo Byrd, COO/EVP at G&S Logistics. "The online and real-time Descartes Aljex dashboards will be especially valuable as they give us direct insights into operational nuances and carrier performance to help us continually evaluate the best transportation options for our customers."

Descartes Aljex, a cloud-based solution for freight brokers, provides end-to-end capabilities that enable companies to deliver better customer service, enhance operational performance and maximize margin. The Descartes Aljex TMS automates and streamlines daily freight broker activities to boost operational efficiency, including order entry, lane rate comparison, covering loads, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. It allows brokerages of all sizes to securely access freight and transportation management data from anywhere.

The integration of Descartes Aljex with Descartes MacroPoint provides access to real-time load tracking capabilities, which not only reduces time-consuming communication like check calls and emails, but also helps brokers forecast future needs to mitigate any potential transportation risk or disruption.

"We’re pleased to help G&S Logistics modernize its brokerage operations to scale for future growth," said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. "As the transportation industry continues to grapple with numerous challenges, such as capacity constraints, resource shortages and supply chain disruptions, Descartes’ solutions allow freight brokers to operate at higher levels of efficiency, communicate more collaboratively with customers, and connect more easily with carrier partners."

About G&S Logistics

Based in Minnesota, G&S Logistics is the brokerage arm of the asset-based trucking organization Punt Companies. For more information, visit www.gandslogistics.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

