Lucira Health to Participate in Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will participate in the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on May 11th, 2022, at 11:00pm ET.



Lucira’s management is scheduled to present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on May 11th, 2022, at 11:00pm ET. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed through the Events and Presentations page of the Lucira website.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time.

Beyond its COVID-19 tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests including a single test for COVID-19 & Flu as well as other infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

