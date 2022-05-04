OTC Markets Group Welcomes Osprey Polkadot Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Osprey Polkadot Trust (OTCQX: ODOT), an open ended Delaware Grantor Trust that invests substantially all of its assets in DOT, the native token of the Polkadot Network, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Osprey Polkadot Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ODOT.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Polkadot is a groundbreaking project aimed to create a completely decentralized web where users are in control,” said Greg King, CEO of Osprey Funds. “While DOT access was previously limited, ODOT allows more investors to conveniently, securely and cost-effectively tap into this innovative cryptocurrency.”

JWTT Inc acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Osprey Polkadot Trust

Osprey Polkadot Trust is an open ended Delaware Grantor Trust that invests substantially all of its assets in DOT, the native token of the Polkadot Network. The Trust's goal is to track the performance of DOT less any expenses incurred. Eligible investors can invest in a Private Placement at the corresponding NAV. Osprey Funds, LLC is the Sponsor and manager of the Trust and Delaware Trust Company serves as Trustee .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com