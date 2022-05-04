Liveview Technologies Partners With NetFoundry To Further Cement Data Security and Create a Zero Trust Network

OREM, Utah, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LiveView Technologies (LVT), a leader in enterprise physical safety and security technologies, announced its partnership with NetFoundry, a company that enables developers, ISVs, SaaS, and solution providers to transform secure networking into an innovation enabler. The partnership creates the first-of-its-kind zero trust network for all of LVT’s edge IoT and cloud systems. This zero trust network further enhances LVT’s security posture and sets a new high bar in the protection of customer data by reducing the risk of cyberattacks for LVT’s customers.



“Data security has always been a top priority for LVT,” said Steve Lindsey, CTO and CIO for LVT. “Our clients use LVT Units to protect their customers, employees, and properties from criminals. We are committed to making the world a safer place, and we are just as committed to protecting our clients’ data and information. Partnering with NetFoundry isn’t just a way to accomplish this, but the best way.”

NetFoundry’s Zero Trust Edge and IoT Platform is a natural fit for LVT’s mobile systems. Its platform integrates seamlessly with LVTs without added infrastructure. Instead, it is embedded into the edge application with cloud-based remote management that supports the mobility of LVT Units. It makes all LVT Units, cloud servers, and other network resources inaccessible from the network if the service, device, or user lacks the proper, multi-step authentication.

Each LVT Unit can be equipped with multiple cameras, lights, and even a speaker. They are powered by a combination of solar, batteries, and backup zero-emissions fuel-cell generators and are completely off-the-grid and mobile. LVT relies heavily on its mobility and has units deployed across the country using cellular connectivity. The extra layer of security from NetFoundry’s Zero Trust Edge enhances the security LVT uniquely provides.

“NetFoundry increases security and decreases complexity for LVT and their customers,” said Phillip Griffiths VP and Head of Global Business Development and Alliances at NetFoundry. “Our product is designed to make cybersecurity strong, but simple for the end user. We have spent years developing and working with early adopters to make IoT and edge assets, like LVT Units, unreachable from the network.”

About LVT

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world, including companies in retail, emergency services, critical infrastructure, and more, to keep their properties safe. For more information visit www.LVT.com .

About NetFoundry

NetFoundry enables developers, ISVs, SaaS and solution providers to transform secure networking into an innovation enabler. Infrastructure is replaced with code. Built-in replaces bolted-on: programmable, cloud native, zero trust networking is embedded in the application.

NetFoundry is the originator and leading contributor to the OpenZiti , open source networking project, and provides all the modules required for zero trust networking as a service, enabling developers to spin up global, secure, high performance networking without becoming network engineers, and giving DevOps and NetOps teams end-to-end control and visibility of applications, over any set of edges, networks and clouds.

NetFoundry Inc. is a Delaware C Corp. NetFoundry is a remote-first company (from inception), with its largest pods in NC and NY and fantastic NFians, innovating at the edges, around the globe.

Find out more at https://netfoundry.io/