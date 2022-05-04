Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Compared to the first quarter 2021:



Net Sales increased by 21.8% excluding PPE sales

The Office Gurus net sales increased 39.7%

BAMKO net sales increased 38.3% excluding PPE sales

SEMINOLE, Fla., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its first quarter operating results for 2022.



The Company announced that for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, net sales increased 1.9% to $143.6 million, compared to first quarter 2021 net sales of $140.8 million. Pretax Income was $6.7 million compared to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net income was $5.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share compared to $10.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our promotional products segment and our remote staffing solutions segment continued their remarkable growth rates during the quarter. Additionally, we are excited about our recently announced plans to expand our call center operations to the Dominican Republic. Uniforms and related products reported growth in net sales of 5.6 percent, excluding the impact of PPE sales and in the face of continuing global supply chain disruptions. We have been very pleased with the integration of our branded uniforms and branded merchandise sales forces, and this strategy is on pace to drive meaningful growth opportunities. We have already won a number of opportunities that will contribute to the growth of the uniform segment in the latter part of 2022 and increase our pipeline of opportunities as well. As a result of the success of this initiative, as well as the natural fit between our branded uniforms and promotional products businesses, we are moving forward with a more complete integration of these two businesses. We continue to see increasing opportunities for growth across all of our core businesses and are confident that our growth strategy will provide long-term value to our stakeholders.

“The 2021 first quarter was the last quarter to include a large volume of PPE sales with these sales totaling almost $26.8 million compared to only $11.8 million for the last 3 quarters of 2021 combined. While our sales growth in the first quarter was more than sufficient to offset the significant decline in PPE sales, it should be noted that PPE sales required much less handling as compared to our core product sales and as a result had a higher operating margin.

“As we mentioned in our last earnings call, we are investing in building our management team to match the tremendous growth that we have experienced over the last two years. While this has a short-term impact of increased expenses, we are confident that this investment will pay significant dividends in our results as we continue to achieve significant revenue growth. Operating margins also continue to be pressured by the impact of supply chain and logistics disruptions, as well as the impact of higher inflation on expenses in general. We remain very confident in our stated goal to consistently achieve operating margins in excess of 10% of revenues by 2024.”

CONFERENCE CALL

Superior Group of Companies will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations .

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through May 18, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658. Please reference conference number 7616529 for all replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our, our customers’, and our suppliers’ businesses, (2) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, (3) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (4) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, and (5) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including existing and possible future variants, on the United States of America (“U.S.” or “United States”) and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including without limitation the length and scope of restrictions imposed by various governments and organizations and the success of efforts to deliver effective vaccines on a timely basis to a number of people sufficient to prevent or substantially lower the severity of incidents of infection or variants, among other factors; our ability to navigate successfully the challenges posed by current global supply disruptions; general economic conditions, including employment levels, in the areas of the United States in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail, hotel, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of cotton and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company’s material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ®, Gifts By Design™, Sutter’s Mill Specialties™, and Guardian Products™ are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact: Andrew D. Demott, Jr.

COO & CFO

727-803-7135

-OR- Jeff Elliott

Three Part Advisors

Partner, Senior Managing Director

972-423-7070

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 143,582 $ 140,847 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 93,801 91,804 Selling and administrative expenses 42,214 35,111 Other periodic pension costs 528 429 Interest expense 299 275 136,842 127,619 Income before taxes on income 6,740 13,228 Income tax expense 1,510 2,750 Net income $ 5,230 $ 10,478 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,679,027 15,221,336 Diluted 16,165,268 15,991,474 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,315 $ 8,935 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,971 and $6,393, respectively 105,848 107,053 Accounts receivable - other 6,453 5,546 Inventories 129,514 120,555 Contract assets 40,923 38,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,196 19,162 Total current assets 312,249 299,269 Property, plant and equipment, net 52,034 49,690 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,511 8,246 Intangible assets, net 59,380 60,420 Goodwill 39,652 39,434 Other assets 13,542 13,186 Total assets $ 485,368 $ 470,245 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,858 $ 52,340 Other current liabilities 32,986 38,989 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 15,286 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 4,763 4,507 Total current liabilities 105,893 111,122 Long-term debt 114,740 100,845 Long-term pension liability 15,545 15,420 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,719 2,569 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,956 3,729 Deferred tax liability 515 359 Other long-term liabilities 9,422 9,211 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,171,034 and 16,127,505 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 70,685 69,351 Retained earnings 166,914 163,836 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (4,258 ) (4,577 ) Cash flow hedges 42 47 Foreign currency translation adjustment (821 ) (1,683 ) Total shareholders’ equity 232,578 226,990 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 485,368 $ 470,245

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)