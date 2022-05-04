Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.’s Oeuvre Skincare to be Featured in ‘Luxury Meets Cannabis’ LMCC Trade Event





Oeuvre Skincare will connect directly to top retailers, global media, and investors, with a

keen focus on Health, Beauty and Wellness at LMCC, a curated B2B event starring

luxury CBD, Hemp & Cannabis brands & their founders.

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC Markets: SNBH) (“Sentient Brands” and the “Company”) (www.sentientbrands.com), a next-level product and brand development company with a strategic mission to innovate luxury lifestyle brands within the $115 billion global prestige beauty and personal care market space, is pleased to announce that its Oeuvre Bio-Dynamic Skincare Brand will be featured in the ‘Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference’ LMCC trade event on May 5 - 6, 2022, at Hudson Yards, New York City.

James Mansour, the Company’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer states:

"Oeuvre is a breakthrough luxury brand at the forefront of a movement uniting the worlds of Wellness and Science in luxuriously clean, high-performing skincare. We are delighted to showcase this exciting new brand to the retailers, media, and investors attending LMCC 2022, where they can experience the Oeuvre difference. I look forward to introducing Oeuvre’s bio-dynamic vision uniting Mother Nature's blossoms, leaves and roots with the crystalline energies of her gemstones and precious minerals at this prestigious event.”





GIFs accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.sentientbrands.com/press-releases.

LMCC is a curated B2B show where founders showcase directly to buyers from the most renowned names in retail (current and past participants range from Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Macy’s to Sephora, Credo Beauty, The Vitamin Shoppe, and CVS) and the finest dispensaries in the U.S.

The Œ Complex, Oeuvre’s proprietary formulation of Bio-Actives + Gemstone + Full Flower Hemp infusions, are synergistically balanced to provide transformative results that activate and revitalize the skin every day. The Oeuvre brand is gaining traction and attention from industry leaders, including being written up as one of the reasons to attend LMMC. In a recent article by Katie Shapiro, entitled “Reasons I am making the trip to LMCC 2022”, she lists Oeuvre as one of the wellness wunderkind. “Cannabinoids remain the ‘it’ ingredient for beauty, skincare, and supplements and this year’s Official Brand Showcase will, in true LMCC fashion, introduce the most exciting new products coming to market.”

LMCC Co-Executive Director Jed Wexler adds: “LMCC 2022 — taking place May 5 and 6 in Hudson Yards, NYC — will showcase innovations that reflect the continued expansion and maturation of a wellness category that has now entered everyday households across the U.S. and worldwide.”

About Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (“Sentient Brands” and the “Company”) ( www.sentientbrands.com ) is a next-level product and brand development company with a strategic mission to innovate luxury lifestyle brands within the Wellness and Beauty market space.

Sentient Brands’ strategic pillars are:

1) A luxury consumer focus

2) High-performance ingredients

3) Environmental responsibility

These three components form the foundation of the Company’s strategy for long-term success and investor retention.

Sentient Brands, whose credo is, “We build brands people love”, is led by successful C-Suite executives rooted in luxury brand-building. As a team, the Company strives to deliver a high-performance culture, add value to its shareholders and enhance the lives of its consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

