Tecnoglass Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results

- Single-Family Residential Revenues Increased 155% Year-Over-Year, Representing 44% of Total Revenues -
- Total Revenues Up 21% Year-Over-Year to a Record $134.5 Million -
- Gross Margin of 44.8%, Up 420 Basis Points Year-Over-Year -
- Net Income of $21.0 Million, or $0.44 Per Diluted Share -
- Adjusted Net Income1 of $25.4 Million, or $0.53 Per Diluted Share -
- Adjusted EBITDA1 Up 35.1% Year-Over-Year to a Record $45.4 Million, or 33.7% of Total Revenues -
- Cash Flow From Operations of $27.1 Million -
- Backlog Expands 17.9% Year-Over-Year to a Record $651 Million -
- High Return Capex Investments to Expand Capacity by ~50% above Full Year 2021 Revenue on Track to be Complete by Year End 2022 -
- Increases Full Year 2022 Growth Outlook to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $185 Million to $195 Million on Total Revenues of $580 Million to $605 Million -
BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, "The strong momentum in our business has continued through 2022, driving yet another quarter of record results across our industry leading platform. As we’ve previously highlighted, the step-change in our performance continues to be derived from our strategic automation and capacity enhancements, focused efforts to control costs, and our ability to leverage our vertically integrated structure to deliver best-in-class service with attractive lead times to our expanding customer base. We also continue to experience favorable single-family residential trends and market share gains as we further strengthen our presence in key U.S. regions, particularly in the Southeast where secular demand tailwinds drove our outperformance. These factors, along with our careful working capital management, helped to generate our 9th consecutive quarter of strong cash flow. Looking to the balance of 2022, we are situated to grow our position as an industry leader and drive operational excellence throughout our organization to create additional value for all our stakeholders.”
Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “We are extremely pleased with the growth in our single-family residential business in which our quarterly revenues again more than doubled year-over-year, representing 44% of our total revenues. Our commercial business also continues to strengthen, with our record backlog at quarter end reflecting an increasing number of commercial projects in our pipeline through 2022. The combination of our solid trajectory in single-family activity, our growing base of commercial projects and the proven efficiencies in our operations put us on path for another record year of Adjusted EBITDA margins. Overall, we are thrilled to report another consecutive quarter of outstanding results and reiterate our view that Tecnoglass’ unique vertically integrated model, innovative product pipeline, and strong geographic positioning collectively put us in prime position to accomplish our objectives in 2022 and beyond.”
First Quarter 2022 Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased 20.6% to $134.5 million, compared to $111.6 million in the prior year quarter, driven by strong growth in single family residential activity and market share gains. Single-family residential revenues increased approximately 155% year-over-year, representing 44.4% of total revenues for the first quarter, helped by the introduction of new products, an expanding customer base and robust housing demand. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.4 million on Colombia and total revenues in the quarter.
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 grew 33.2% to $60.3 million, representing a 44.8% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $45.3 million, representing a 40.6% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 420 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected operating leverage on higher sales, greater operating efficiencies related to automation and a higher mix of revenue from manufacturing versus installation activity as Tecnoglass continues to increase its mix of single family residential products. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $26.4 million compared to $19.9 million in the prior year quarter, with approximately half of the increase attributable to shipping expense as a result of a higher sales volume and higher shipping rates. The remainder, or $2.7 million, of the increase in SG&A was due to non-recurring professional fees and other costs to finalize a Special Committee assessment in response to a short seller’s report issued in December 2021. The findings from the Special Committee’s review, completed in March 2022, did not result in an adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial statements, results of operations, or liquidity for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 or other previously reported periods.
Net income was $21.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction loss of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a $0.05 million loss in the first quarter of 2021. As previously disclosed, these non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.
Adjusted net income1 was $25.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted net income of $16.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.
Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, increased 35.1% to $45.4 million, or 33.7% of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $33.6 million, or 30.1% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher sales, a stronger gross margin and operating leverage on SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA1 included a $0.8 million contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain during both the first quarter 2022 and the prior year quarter.
Dividend
The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the first quarter of 2022, which was paid on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
The Company ended the first quarter of 2022 with total liquidity of approximately $250 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $84.4 million and availability under its committed revolving credit facilities of $165 million. Given the Company’s continued growth in adjusted EBITDA1 and strong cash generation, debt leverage continues to trend lower and now stands at 0.6 times LTM net debt to adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 1.4 times in the prior year quarter. Given its strong cash flow generation, the Company voluntarily prepaid $15 million under its Syndicated Term Loan facility during the quarter.
Full Year 2022 Outlook
Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Based on our strong momentum into the second quarter and growing project pipeline, we are increasing our full year 2022 outlook for revenues to grow to a range of $580 million to $605 million and for adjusted EBITDA1 to increase to a range of $185 million to $195 million. This implies adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 26% at the midpoint. Our structural advantages through our vertically integrated business model, along with our expectations for robust demand to continue for our products and services in the U.S. collectively provide us with confidence in our ability to report another year of record results and cash flow in the full year 2022.”
1Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|84,431
|$
|85,011
|Investments
|2,624
|1,977
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|106,497
|110,539
|Due from related parties
|2,314
|2,252
|Inventories
|104,531
|84,975
|Contract assets – current portion
|16,267
|18,667
|Other current assets
|28,150
|22,854
|Total current assets
|$
|344,814
|$
|326,275
|Long-term assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|$
|182,764
|$
|166,629
|Deferred income taxes
|163
|596
|Contract assets – non-current
|10,275
|11,853
|Long-term trade accounts receivable
|2,704
|3,995
|Intangible assets
|3,150
|3,337
|Goodwill
|23,561
|23,561
|Long-term investments
|53,389
|51,160
|Other long-term assets
|4,752
|4,157
|Total long-term assets
|280,758
|265,288
|Total assets
|$
|625,572
|$
|591,563
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|485
|$
|10,700
|Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
|68,062
|68,087
|Due to related parties
|7,093
|3,857
|Dividends payable
|3,142
|3,141
|Contract liability – current portion
|44,781
|45,213
|Other current liabilities
|35,902
|24,017
|Total current liabilities
|$
|159,465
|$
|155,015
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|$
|3,841
|$
|3,417
|Contract liability – non-current
|43
|78
|Long-term debt
|183,414
|188,355
|Total long-term liabilities
|187,298
|191,850
|Total liabilities
|$
|346,763
|$
|346,865
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,674,773 and 47,674,773 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|5
|5
|Legal Reserves
|2,273
|2,273
|Additional paid-in capital
|219,290
|219,290
|Retained earnings
|108,799
|91,045
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(52,494
|)
|(68,751
|)
|Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest
|277,873
|243,862
|Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest
|936
|836
|Total shareholders’ equity
|278,809
|244,698
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|625,572
|$
|591,563
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Operating revenues:
|External customers
|$
|134,022
|$
|111,175
|Related parties
|526
|380
|Total operating revenues
|134,548
|111,555
|Cost of sales
|74,215
|66,246
|Gross profit
|60,333
|45,309
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expense
|(13,368
|)
|(11,083
|)
|General and administrative expense
|(10,275
|)
|(8,793
|)
|Other non recurring professional fees
|(2,724
|)
|-
|Total operating expenses
|(26,367
|)
|(19,876
|)
|Operating income
|33,966
|25,433
|Non-operating income, net
|342
|159
|Equity method income
|1,580
|1,091
|Foreign currency transactions losses
|(2,909
|)
|(45
|)
|Loss on Debt Extinguishment
|-
|(11,147
|)
|Interest expense and deferred cost of financing
|(1,468
|)
|(3,522
|)
|Income before taxes
|31,511
|11,969
|Income tax provision
|(10,558
|)
|(3,688
|)
|Net income
|$
|20,953
|$
|8,281
|Income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(100
|)
|(89
|)
|Income attributable to parent
|$
|20,853
|$
|8,192
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|$
|20,953
|$
|8,281
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|13,635
|15,634
|Change in fair value derivative contracts
|2,622
|(159
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|37,210
|$
|23,756
|Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(100
|)
|(89
|)
|Total comprehensive income attributable to parent
|$
|37,110
|$
|23,667
|Basic income per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.17
|Diluted income per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.17
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|47,674,773
|47,674,773
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|47,674,773
|47,674,773
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|20,953
|$
|8,281
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Allowance for bad debts
|414
|537
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,251
|5,297
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,568
|)
|704
|Equity method income
|(1,580
|)
|(1,091
|)
|Deferred cost of financing
|363
|255
|Other non-cash adjustments
|5
|(3
|)
|Loss on Debt Extinguishment
|-
|2,333
|Unrealized currency translation losses
|3,205
|2,411
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivables
|6,099
|(3,844
|)
|Inventories
|(13,452
|)
|2,761
|Prepaid expenses
|507
|(575
|)
|Other assets
|(1,841
|)
|(3,192
|)
|Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(5,550
|)
|11,942
|Accrued interest expense
|(1
|)
|(7,169
|)
|Taxes payable
|11,591
|1,707
|Labor liabilities
|(331
|)
|(557
|)
|Other liabilities
|(1,196
|)
|(359
|)
|Contract assets and liabilities
|1,965
|8,425
|Related parties
|2,301
|789
|CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|$
|27,135
|$
|28,652
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of investments
|(1,136
|)
|(42
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(9,258
|)
|(5,698
|)
|CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|$
|(10,394
|)
|$
|(5,740
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Cash dividend
|(3,099
|)
|(1,311
|)
|Loss on Debt Extinguishment - Call Premium
|-
|(8,610
|)
|Deferred financing transaction costs
|-
|(89
|)
|Proceeds from debt
|93
|221,118
|Repayments of debt
|(15,312
|)
|(213,180
|)
|CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|$
|(18,317
|)
|$
|(2,072
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|$
|997
|$
|(2,893
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH
|(580
|)
|17,947
|CASH - Beginning of period
|85,011
|67,668
|CASH - End of period
|$
|84,431
|$
|85,615
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|1,139
|$
|10,268
|Income Tax
|$
|2,927
|$
|2,507
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES:
|Assets acquired under credit or debt
|$
|2,678
|$
|745
Revenues by Region
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Revenues by Region
|United States
|126,984
|100,807
|26.0
|%
|482,504
|362,446
|33.1
|%
|Colombia
|4,025
|7,665
|-47.5
|%
|22,735
|25,371
|-10.4
|%
|Other Countries
|3,538
|3,083
|14.8
|%
|14,539
|11,956
|21.6
|%
|Total Revenues by Region
|134,548
|111,555
|20.6
|%
|519,778
|399,773
|30.0
|%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral
|134,978
|111,555
|21.0
|%
|522,086
|399,773
|30.6
|%
|Impact of changes in foreign currency
|(430
|)
|-
|(2,308
|)
|-
|Total Revenues, As Reported
|134,548
|111,555
|20.6
|%
|519,778
|399,773
|30.0
|%
Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.
A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:
|Three months ended
|Mar 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net (loss) income
|20,953
|8,282
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(100
|)
|(89
|)
|(Loss) Income attributable to parent
|20,853
|8,193
|Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)
|2,909
|45
|Deferred cost of financing
|Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)
|763
|1,283
|Non Recurring professional fees
|2,724
|Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium
|-
|8,610
|Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs
|-
|2,537
|Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments
|36
|79
|Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives
|-
|(185
|)
|Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate
|(1,930
|)
|(3,958
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|25,355
|16,604
|Basic income (loss) per share
|0.44
|0.17
|Diluted income (loss) per share
|0.44
|0.17
|Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share
|0.53
|0.35
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands
|47,675
|47,675
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands
|47,675
|47,675
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands
|47,675
|47,675
|Three months ended
|Mar 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net (loss) income
|20,953
|8,281
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(100
|)
|(89
|)
|(Loss) Income attributable to parent
|20,853
|8,192
|Interest expense and deferred cost of financing
|1,468
|3,522.0
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|10,558
|3,688.0
|Depreciation & amortization
|5,251
|5,289.0
|Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)
|2,909
|45.0
|Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other)
|763
|1,028.0
|Non Recurring professional fees
|2,724
|Extinguishment of debt - Call Option Premium
|-
|8,610.0
|Extinguishment of debt - Deferred Costs
|-
|2,537.0
|Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) EBITDA adjustments
|825
|838.0
|Change in FV of Hedging Derivatives
|-
|(184.0
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|45,351
|33,565