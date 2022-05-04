Wedge CEO Brings Modern Recruiting Insights to California HR Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Matt Baxter, co-founder and CEO of Wedge, the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage WHAT: Will deliver “Untangling the Hiring Knot: Look at the Person, Not the Resume” during the California HR Conference 2022. WHEN: The conference will be held in person and streaming from Monday, May 9 to Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Baxter will present on Wednesday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m. PT. WHERE: Anaheim Convention Center 800 W Katella Avenue Anaheim, Calif. For event information, visit https://cahrconference.org. DETAILS:

Two years of navigating pandemic conditions compounded by The Great Resignation and ongoing labor shortage have created a recruiting landscape unlike any other, and despite the myriad of technologies available, companies continue to struggle with hiring. Seeking to untangle this knot, Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, will take the stage at the California HR Conference to help attendees cut through the noise and focus on what’s important.



Baxter will explore the demands of modern recruiting, share lessons learned and make a case for looking beyond the traditional resume to get to know the person behind it. Taking an interactive approach, Baxter will engage attendees in conversation about the highly personal nature of recruiting and how a next-generation candidate experience helps create the competitive advantage and move hiring forward.

To register for the California HR Conference and attend Baxter’s session, visit https://cahrconference.org.

About Wedge