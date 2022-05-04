Harvard Bioscience Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

• Revenue up 7% year-over-year despite volatility in China related to COVID-19 and global supply chain headwinds

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, said, “Our revenue was up 7% on strength from North American sales despite the impact of lockdowns in China. Demand for our pre-clinical and cellular/molecular (CMT) products continued to be strong, up 7% and 10%, respectively. Adjusted operating income for Q1 was lower than prior year due primarily to higher material, freight and labor costs associated with ongoing global supply disruptions. We also funded growth investments in R&D and marketing. On a GAAP basis, we recorded an operating loss that included an accrual of $5 million of legal fees and other costs to resolve litigation connected to activities of a former subsidiary. Gross margin was stable at 57% as improved pricing and product mix was offset by higher COGS.”

Mr. Green concluded, “Sales momentum in North America and improving sales in Europe, combined with a strong backlog underpins our growth outlook. We expect a strong second half recovery in China, though volatility from short term order delays that started in Q1 could take longer to recover. Given the volatility in China, we are adjusting our annual revenue growth guidance to 8% to 13% compared to 2021. This growth remains net of trimming lower value-add products. With sales efforts focused on higher value products and channels, new products launched in 2021 and improvements in internal operations, we expect to improve gross margin by over a percentage point and to deliver adjusted operating margins in the range of 14% to 16%. These anticipated profit improvements include planned expense reductions in the year. However, we will continue incremental investments in R&D to sustain double-digit growth over the long run.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary Q1'22 Q1'21 Revenues $ 28.8 million $ 27.0 million Operating Loss (GAAP) $ (6.7 ) million $ (0.2 ) million Adjusted Operating Income $ 2.4 million $ 3.2 million Operating Margin (GAAP) (23.3 ) % (0.9 ) % Adjusted Operating Margin 8.2 % 12.0 % Diluted Loss Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Net Debt* $ 44.6 million $ 39.1 million * Debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, we have included non-GAAP financial information including adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income primarily resulting from purchase accounting or events that we do not believe are related to the underlying operations of the business such as amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, costs related to acquisition, disposition and integration initiatives, impairment charges, severance, restructuring and other business transformation expenses, and stock-based compensation expense. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. This non-GAAP financial information approximates information used by our management to internally evaluate the operating results of the Company. Any non-GAAP financial statement information included herein are accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which are included as exhibits below in this press release.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as "will," "guidance," "objectives," "optimistic," "potential," "future," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "continue," "drive," "strategy," "potential," "potentially," "growth," "long-term," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "goals," "sees," "seek," "develop" "possible" "new," "emerging," "opportunity," "pursue" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release or that may be made during our conference call may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the Company's or management's beliefs or expectations, the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of the Company's market position and business model, industry outlook, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions on the Company’s business, the Company's business strategy, the positioning of the Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for the Company's current products, or products it is developing or intends to develop, and the Company's plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The Company may not update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Exhibit 1 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenues $ 28,778 $ 26,989 Cost of revenues 12,601 11,558 Gross profit 16,177 15,431 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 6,687 5,386 General and administrative expenses 6,325 6,333 Research and development expenses 3,220 2,487 Amortization of intangible assets 1,466 1,464 Settlement of litigation 5,191 - Total operating expenses 22,889 15,670 Operating loss (6,712 ) (239 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (384 ) (411 ) Other income (expense), net 78 (34 ) Total other expense (306 ) (445 ) Loss before income taxes (7,018 ) (684 ) Income tax benefit (138 ) (15 ) Net loss $ (6,880 ) $ (669 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average common shares: Basic and diluted 41,219 39,787









Exhibit 2 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,433 $ 7,821 Accounts receivables 20,274 21,834 Inventories 28,711 27,587 Other current assets 5,030 4,341 Total current assets 59,448 61,583 Property, plant and equipment 3,499 3,415 Goodwill and other intangibles 83,234 85,074 Other long-term assets 11,863 12,272 Total assets $ 158,044 $ 162,344 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current portion, long-term debt $ 2,720 $ 3,235 Other current liabilities 24,506 22,081 Total current liabilities 27,226 25,316 Long-term debt, net 46,244 45,095 Other long-term liabilities 8,199 8,532 Stockholders’ equity 76,375 83,401 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 158,044 $ 162,344

















Exhibit 3 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,880 ) $ (669 ) Adjustments to operating cash flows 2,818 2,894 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,076 (1,188 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,986 ) 1,037 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (471 ) (151 ) Additions to intangible assets - (150 ) Net cash used in investing activities (471 ) (301 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowing from revolving line of credit 1,500 - Repayment of revolving line of credit - (4,000 ) Repayment of term debt (936 ) (500 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (101 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 31 1,924 Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (501 ) (464 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 94 (3,141 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (25 ) (97 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,388 ) (2,502 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7,821 8,317 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 5,433 $ 5,815









Exhibit 4 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Settlement, Stock-Based Acquired Assets Restructuring, Income Statement of Operations GAAP Compensation Amortization Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED Revenues $ 28,778 - - - - $ 28,778 Cost of revenues 12,601 (36 ) (11 ) (75 ) - 12,479 Gross profit 16,177 36 11 75 - 16,299 Gross Margin 56.2 % 56.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 6,687 (154 ) (2 ) (115 ) - 6,416 General and administrative expenses 6,325 (791 ) (16 ) (1,092 ) - 4,426 Research and development expenses 3,220 (42 ) (10 ) (77 ) - 3,091 Amortization of intangible assets 1,466 - (1,466 ) - - - Settlement of litigation 5,191 - - (5,191 ) - - Total operating expenses 22,889 (987 ) (1,494 ) (6,475 ) - 13,933 Operating Expenses - % of Revenues 79.5 % 48.4 % Operating (loss) income (6,712 ) 1,023 1,505 6,550 - 2,366 Operating Margin -23.3 % 8.2 % Other (expense) income: Interest expense (384 ) - - - - (384 ) Other income, net 78 - - - - 78 Total other expense (306 ) - - - - (306 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (7,018 ) 1,023 1,505 6,550 - 2,060 Income tax (benefit) expense (138 ) - - - 682 544 Net (loss) income $ (6,880 ) $ 1,023 $ 1,505 $ 6,550 $ (682 ) $ 1,516 (Loss) income per share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.04 Diluted weighted average common shares 41,219 42,977





Exhibit 4.1 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Stock-Based Acquired Assets Restructuring, Income Statement of Operations GAAP Compensation Amortization Transformation Taxes ADJUSTED Revenues $ 26,989 - - - - $ 26,989 Cost of revenues 11,558 (20 ) (19 ) (53 ) - 11,466 Gross profit 15,431 20 19 53 - 15,523 Gross Margin 57.2 % 57.5 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 5,386 (92 ) (2 ) (41 ) - 5,251 General and administrative expenses 6,333 (834 ) (17 ) (846 ) - 4,636 Research and development expenses 2,487 (22 ) (11 ) (45 ) - 2,409 Amortization of intangible assets 1,464 - (1,464 ) - - - Total operating expenses 15,670 (948 ) (1,494 ) (932 ) - 12,296 Operating Expenses - % of Revenues 58.1 % 45.6 % Operating (loss) income (239 ) 968 1,513 985 - 3,227 Operating Margin -0.9 % 12.0 % Other expense: Interest expense (411 ) - - - - (411 ) Other expense, net (34 ) - - - - (34 ) Total other expense (445 ) - - - - (445 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (684 ) 968 1,513 985 - 2,782 Income tax (benefit) expense (15 ) - - - 744 729 Net (loss) income $ (669 ) $ 968 $ 1,513 $ 985 $ (744 ) $ 2,053 (Loss) income per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 Diluted weighted average common shares 39,787 42,109







Exhibit 5 HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating income $ (6,712 ) $ (239 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,023 968 Acquired asset amortization 1,505 1,513 Settlements, restructuring and transformation costs 6,550 985 Adjusted operating income 2,366 3,227 Depreciation expense 382 445 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,748 $ 3,672

























