Enservco Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Enservco Corporation ("Enservco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ENSV) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Enservco investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 18, 2022, Enservco disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had "concluded that the Company's previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (collectively, the 'Relevant Periods') should no longer be relied upon due to the Company's utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021" and that "[t]he Company intends to amend its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Relevant Periods to reflect restatements of its condensed consolidated financial statements for the Relevant Period."

On this news, Enservco's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising