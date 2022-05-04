GIMME Beauty Encourages Self-Care for Moms This Mother's Day, Highlighting Top Gifts

SALT LAKE CITY, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother's Day is just around the corner on May 8, and GIMME Beauty, the innovative hair solutions company disrupting the beauty industry, is encouraging their community to celebrate mom and create moments of self-care for mothers with various lifestyles by providing an array of selections for each kind of mom.

For the mom always on the go

GIMME's Freedom Curling Iron, Freedom Curling Wand, and Freedom Styling Iron afford a lifestyle outside of the home for the mom who is always on the go. The Freedom collection of revolutionary hair tools leverages the combination of cord and battery power for on-the-go styling — ideal for busy moms everywhere. GIMME's Freedom set empowers customers to comfortably and safely style hair wherever they are with evenly distributed temperature ranges from 200℉ to 400℉ and long-lasting battery life.

For the mom who does not have enough hours in the day

Time is always of the essence for moms, and there isn't always time to style hair to its full potential — sometimes moms need to tie their hair up in a messy bun without worrying about damaging their lovely tresses. Moms can choose one of five GIMME Hair Bands, available in Thick, Fine, Extra Fine, Any, and Long and Curly sizes. The company's hair bands are designed to wrangle in even the most finicky of hair types for ultimate comfort, style, and hold. Lastly, shoppers can select between GIMME's Scrunchies for a fashionable comfy grip, with choices including Fleece, Midnight, Sports Grip, Platinum, Lavender, and Dusty Rose.

For the mom who needs a moment to herself

Never getting a moment to relax or needing a boost of energy, GIMME boasts a line of all-natural Dry Shampoo. Taking a moment to freshen a hairdo comes with the benefits of mood-boosting aromatherapy, whether it is soothing Lavender Calm Renewal or energizing Citrus Clarity enriched with vitamins. With an arrowroot starch base and all-natural ingredients, GIMME encourages self-care with a spritz of renewal that fits a busy lifestyle.

For the health-conscious mom

A daily regimen and routine keep life going. Nourishing one's body with the right ingredients supports health and wellness needs. GIMME Drops hair gummies are developed to provide a unique blend of vitamins & minerals to support strong, healthy hair, featuring biotin, argan oil, and several essential vitamins to support the body's natural processes for maintaining healthy hair.

"Moms are such an important pillar in our community, and we want to ensure we are taking this day to recognize everything they do for us and our families. By taking a moment to recognize mothers and providing personalized options that fit their daily health, wellness, and beauty needs, we can support them to continue to be their incredible selves and feel empowered to take on their day with these hair care solutions," says Jeff Durham, President and CEO of GIMME Beauty.

This Mother's Day, GIMME is also providing access to an exclusive Mother's Day bundle sale. Shoppers can enjoy more than 45% off when they bundle top GIMME hair products and create the perfect gift just for Mom to arrive after Mother's Day. Shoppers can choose one wireless tool, one hairband, and one scrunchie to complete their bundle along with a free gift, the five-star rated detangling brush for thick, medium, and fine hair types.

GIMME is revolutionizing the beauty industry by putting their community at the forefront of the hair experience, designing hair care products to fit every need. To learn more about GIMME and take advantage of the Mother's Day bundle sale, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

DISCLAIMER: The shipping cut-off has passed to arrive in time for Mother's Day. All orders will be delivered after May 8, 2022.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow the company on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment