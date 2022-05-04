Offshore Wind Power Market Installed Capacity to Reach 94 GW by 2026 | Industry Size, Share, Growth and Trends Forecast

Pune, India, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constantly increasing demand for energy, baked by decreasing fossil fuel resources is anticipated to drive the global offshore wind power market . Fortune Business Insights has recently published a report, titled “Offshore wind power: global market analysis, insights, and forecast, 2018-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market held an installed capacity of more than 23 GW. The installed capacity of the market is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 19.2% and reach 94 GW by the end of 2026.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 19.2% 2026 Value Projection 94 GW Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2020 23 GW Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Charging Type, Charging Type, Installation Type, Application and Region Growth Drivers Offering Higher Capacity, 5 MW and Above Segment to Witness Increased Adoption ABB to Adopt Innovative Strategies to Gain Higher Share in Market





Drivers & Restraints-

Stringent Regulations Imposed on Carbon Emissions by Government will Bode Well for Market

The increasing demand for energy stands as a major offshore wind power market growth driver. Besides this, the rise in the adoption of renewable energy and its increasing adoption in power generation mix is likely to add impetus to the market. In addition to this, governments of various nations all around the world are imposing stringent regulations on carbon emission and are promoting the use of green energy and green technology to reduce carbon footprint. This is further expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, heavy investment and maintenance costs of installing offshore wind power systems may pose a major hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing focus on water conservation and discontinuation of nuclear and coal using practices are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

What is the Scope of the Report?

Competitive landscape of the market

Major industry developments, current trends, and other insights into the market

Key strategies adopted by prominent players to intensify competition

Impact of deep-water installation on the offshore wind power market

Segmentation of the market in details with forecasted figures





Segment-

Above 30m Segment to Witness Substantial Growth Owing to Current Trend of Floating Offshore Wind Power Projects

Based on water depth, the market is bifurcated into up to 30m and above 30m. Among these, the up to 30m segment holds a majority of the share since installing wind towers is easier in shallow waters and deducts the overall capital expenditure. However, the forecast period may witness the significant growth of the above 30 m segment which is expected to rise to 50% from 30% earned in 2018. This is on account of the rise in investments on floating offshore wind power projects that requires installation in deep waters.





Regional Analysis-

Increasing Number of Under-construction Projects Undertaken by China will Help Dominate Future Market

The market is widely segmented on the basis of nations, further attributed to their geographical placement and the speed of the wind. Currently, the United Kingdom is holding a majority of the offshore wind power market share, grappled by Germany and China. China is likely to overpower this dominance in the forecast period with the U.K., Germany, France, and Spain at a close competition. In 2018, an estimate of about 40% of the world’s offshore wind power was installed in China, thereby increasing its power generating capacity. This, coupled with the multiple numbers of under-construction projects that China has recently taken up is expected to help this nation emerge dominant during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Invest in New Offshore Farms for Multiplying Productivity

Vendors operating in this market are engaged in the installation of new offshore wind farms and are investing heavily in gaining momentum in the market. Besides this, they are also engaging in collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, and partnerships to expand their geographical presence in the market.

Some of the key Industry Developments of the Offshore Wind Power Market are listed below:

March 2019 – Renexia and Senvion S.A. entered into a joint venture for the installation of 30 MW offshore wind farms in the Italian Mediterranean Sea.

July 2019 – The setting up of a zero-subsidy offshore wind farm with a total capacity of 760 MW was bagged by Vattenfall. This offshore farm consists of farms with a rated capacity of 10MW offered by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of some prominent companies in this market. This includes:

Nordex SE

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

General Electric

ABB Ltd.

Envision Energy

Senvion S.A.

Adwen

Goldwind

Hitachi Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Limited

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Other vendors

Global Offshore Wind Power Market Segmentation:

By Installation

Fixed Structure

Floating Structure

By Water Depth

Up to 30m

Above 30m

By Capacity

Up to 3MW

3MW to 5MW

Above 5MW





