Special Olympics Florida Launches Second Annual Race for Inclusion

ORLANDO, Fla., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida today announced plans for its second annual Race for Inclusion, a statewide campaign to support people with intellectual disabilities (ID) across Florida.



The Race for Inclusion will feature a series of races and fundraisers throughout the state that the public is encouraged to participate in. There will be events to suit every interest – from timed 5Ks and fun runs to bike races and paddle board events.

The Race for Inclusion is part of Special Olympics Florida’s broader movement to build communities of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities. Participants can register for as many events as they like. A full list of events and locations can be found at RaceforInclusion.org. Most events will take place during the last quarter of 2022, but teams and individuals can begin registering today and start fundraising.

The statewide initiative is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Florida and an opportunity to highlight the skills and talents of Special Olympics athletes.

“Today, there are people with intellectual disabilities who are best-selling authors, accomplished musicians, world-class athletes and community leaders,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “As a society, we must ensure everyone has the opportunity to fulfill their dreams and reach their goals. The Race for Inclusion highlights the limitless potential of our athletes and of people with ID everywhere.”

The Race for Inclusion is a rebellion against “fear of difference” and a demand that people with ID be treated with equality, dignity and the recognition of our shared humanity. It embodies the peaceful, social revolution championed by Special Olympics Florida for 50 years.

Special Olympics Florida will work with Race for Inclusion ambassadors to promote the campaign. Ambassadors will include Special Olympics Florida athletes and high-profile figures from the worlds of business, sports and entertainment.

The campaign will help Special Olympics Florida serve more than 60,000 athletes each year with comprehensive programs in sports training and competition, health screenings and leadership development. Through the transformative power and joy of sport, the organization helps those athletes live richer, fuller lives. To learn how to get involved with the Race for Inclusion, visit RaceforInlcusion.org.

About Special Olympics Florida: Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services and life-changing leadership programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It serves nearly 60,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their families. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

