Global Pharmaceuticals Outlook 2022: Digitalization of the Pharmaceuticals Value Chain is Opening up New Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

The report offers an outlook for the global pharmaceuticals market for 2022-2026, including emerging trends and growth opportunities. Prioritizing booster doses over initial dose coverage is negatively impacting the global mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is resulting in severe implications on health and social and economic well-being and delaying endemicity.

The ongoing pandemic has accelerated pharma and biotech companies' transformation, and clinical trial decentralization, data-driven R&D, the digitalization of the supply chain, and outsourcing have taken center stage.



The industry will focus on supply chain resilience and the adoption of innovative technologies to improve efficiency while ensuring that healthcare remains precise, preventive, and outcome-based in the promotion of social and financial inclusion.

In 2021, the emphasis was on COVID-19 in terms of drug research and therapy administration; this trend is expected to change by the end of 2022, and oncology and CNS are expected to become leading growth areas for the pharma industry. Value-based care will take center stage and lead to a shift to platform- and data-based drug discovery and development models.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the size of the global pharmaceuticals industry from 2022 to 2026?

What are the dynamics around COVID-19 vaccination deployment and the path to endemicity?

How are advancements such as decentralization, blockchain, and new modalities driving the transformation of the pharmaceuticals value chain?

What is the current and future therapeutic, R&D, and investment outlook and how is it evolving?

Which growth opportunities can ecosystem participants leverage in the near future?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights

Regional Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Top Pharmaceuticals Industry Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

3. Market Trends

Market Segmentation and Scope

Key Trend 1 - Strategies to Fight Long COVID-19

Key Trend 2 - Data-driven R&D Approach

Key Trend 3 - Intense Conflict between Affordability and Access

Key Trend 4 - Biologics Driving Manufacturing Capacity and Capability Expansion

Global Pharmaceuticals Industry - R&D Expenditure Outlook

Key Therapeutic Areas Outlook

Biopharmaceuticals' VC Investments and M&A Outlook

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis

Sustainability Initiatives - Impact Analysis

5. Revenue Trends, 2021

Global Pharmaceuticals Industry - Historic Sales and Forecast

Segment Performance - Historic Sales and Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

6. Key Predictions for 2022

7. Small-molecules Segment Outlook, 2022

8. Biologics Segment Outlook, 2022

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Formulation and Delivery Technologies for RNA Therapeutics, 2022

Growth Opportunity 2 - Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Services to Support Emerging Biopharmaceuticals Companies in Asia-Pacific, 2022

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Therapeutics to Support Evidence-based Treatment and Medication Adherence in the EU, 2022

