European PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Report 2022 Featuring Accurec, Ample, Betteries, Freewire Technologies, L-Charge, Nickelhuette Aue, Power Swap, Renault, Surve Mobility, The Reneos Consortium, & Umicore

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research discusses four key growth opportunities that hold the highest growth potential for prospective participants seeking early-mover advantage in these lucrative segments.

2020 turned out to be the much-anticipated inflection point for PHEV/BEV adoption in Europe. Car buyers here clearly warmed up to the concept of electric mobility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, new electric car registrations in Europe doubled year-over-year to reach the 10% retail market share milestone even as the overall car market in Europe registered a de-growth of 22%.

Such is the popularity of this ecofriendly alternative to the traditional ICE vehicles that it is widely believed that the sales of the latter may already have peaked in Europe. Extensive research by the publisher has led it to think that this slow-but-sure mainstreaming of electric mobility will be accompanied by the emergence of new growth opportunities in the battery lifecycle management and vehicle charging space.

With the right strategic approach, traditional aftermarket participants can seek to leverage these nascent growth opportunities through new business models that will help them gain a foothold in the evolving battery and charging value chains.



RESEARCH SCOPE



In terms of geography, the study separately discusses the erstwhile EU-5 markets of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The study also discusses the other major markets in a separate cluster designated as "Rest of Europe."

It discusses both qualitatively and quantitatively the key aspects of each growth opportunity and offers recommendations to prospective market entrants on how to play in these rapidly evolving segments.

The study also outlines the replacement component demand for 5 xEV-specific spare parts that F&S has identified through discussions with industry veterans.



RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS



The study aims to offer insights to stakeholders across the European light vehicle aftermarket value chain including, but not limited to:

Service providers active or contemplating investments in the space of battery end-of-life management and replenishment need-fulfillment for personal vehicles and shared mobility fleets.

Aftermarket component suppliers, distributors, retailers and end-channel workshops.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the anticipated overall electrification trajectory of the European light vehicle population from 2020 to 2030?

What is the expected age mix of the European PHEV/BEV population between 2020 and 2030?

What are the key impediments to electric vehicle adoption and how are various businesses addressing these concerns resulting in new aftermarket growth opportunities?

What are the key growth drivers and restraints for these electrification-led growth opportunities?

Which companies are the early movers in each of the growth opportunities discussed?

What are the other long-term growth opportunities in the PHEV/BEV aftermarket?

Which companies are capitalizing on these nascent growth opportunities and what is the way forward for prospective investors contemplating an entry into similar lines of business?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European PHEV/BEV Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

3. Growth Environment

Developments Addressing EV Adoption Barriers

Demand Pockets in the xEV Aftermarket

A Multibillion-dollar Emobility Aftermarket to Emerge by 2030

How to Play the Fast-growing Battery and Charging Ecosystem?

Market Potential in Europe

4. Growth Opportunity 1 - Battery End-of-life Management

Overview

Active Companies

Collection and Logistics - The Reneos Consortium

Repurposing - Renault Advanced Battery Storage

Repurposing - Betteries, Germany

Recycling - Accurec, Germany

Recycling - Umicore, Belgium

Recycling - Nickelhuette Aue, Germany

5. Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile DC Fast Charging

Growth Opportunity 2 Overview - Mobile DC Fast Charging

Mobile Charging Services - Surve Mobility, Germany (Formerly Chargery)

Mobile Charging Products and Services - L-Charge, Russia

Mobile Charging Products - Freewire Technologies, US (Active in Europe)

6. Growth Opportunity 3 - Modular Battery Swapping

Growth Opportunity 3 Overview - Modular Battery Swapping

Modular Battery Swapping - Ample, US (Planned foray into Europe)

Modular Battery Swapping - Power Swap, Sweden

7. Growth Opportunity 4 - Sales of Residential Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (Home Chargers)

Growth Opportunity 4 Overview - Sales of Residential EVSE

8. Growth Opportunity 5 - Replacement Components Demand

Growth Opportunity 5 - EV Component Replacement Demand in the Aftermarket

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, France

Key Growth Metrics, France

PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, France

PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, France

Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, France

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, France

Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, France

Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, France

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, France

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Germany

Key Growth Metrics, Germany

PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Germany

PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Germany

Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Germany

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Germany

Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Germany

Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Germany

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Germany

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Italy

Key Growth Metrics, Italy

PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Italy

PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Italy

Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Italy

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Italy

Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Italy

Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Italy

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Italy

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Spain

Key Growth Metrics, Spain

PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Spain

PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Spain

Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Spain

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Spain

Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Spain

Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Spain

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Spain

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UK

Key Growth Metrics, UK

PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, UK

PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, UK

Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, UK

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, UK

Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, UK

Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, UK

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, UK

14. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rest of Europe

Key Growth Metrics, Rest of Europe

PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Rest of Europe

PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Rest of Europe

Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Rest of Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Rest of Europe

Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Rest of Europe

Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Rest of Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Rest of Europe

15. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Powertrain Retrofitment for Older ICE Cars and LCVs

Growth Opportunity 2 - Semipublic EV Charging Solutions for the European Workplace

Growth Opportunity 3 - Software Enablers for Access to Public Charging Networks

16. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Accurec

Ample

Betteries

Freewire Technologies

L-Charge

Nickelhuette Aue

Power Swap

Renault

Surve Mobility

The Reneos Consortium

Umicore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebqmj2