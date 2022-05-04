FTI Consulting Survey Finds CEOs Gain Favor Among Stakeholders by Addressing Climate Change

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released findings from the third installment of its survey, CEO Leadership Redefined, exploring the role of the CEO in championing sustainability and leading with purpose. The survey found that stakeholders expect CEOs to prioritize reducing a company’s environmental impact by setting clear, measurable goals and consider CEOs most responsible for articulating and realizing a company’s purpose to serve the interests of society.



FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment conducted surveys among a nationally representative sample of U.S. working professionals and institutional investors. The research was designed to understand the expectations these critical stakeholders have of CEOs amid a period of political and social transition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Two of a company’s most critical stakeholders, investors and professionals, are making it clear that the responsibilities of a CEO must include more than turning a profit in order to create long-term value for the business,” said Christine DiBartolo, a Senior Managing Director and Americas Head of the Corporate Reputation practice within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “CEOs need to lead with purpose and take ownership over sustainability strategies, which includes working to lower a company’s environmental impact, making a positive impact on communities where it operates and creating a culture where all employees can thrive.”

While CEOs of the past may have prioritized financial performance above all else, the agenda for today’s CEOs must also include addressing climate and social issues head on, as identified in FTI Consulting’s first installment of the CEO Leadership Redefined series. Stakeholders now look for organizations they work for, invest in and buy from to be positive catalysts for change.

Other key findings from the survey include:

Professionals and investors both believe sustainability is a top three priority, along with COVID-19 recovery, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and navigating labor issues.

More than 8 in 10 professionals (81%) and investors (85%) believe CEOs have a responsibility to work toward lowering their companies’ environmental impact.

56% of investors believe that the CEO is most responsible for carrying out and upholding a company’s purpose.



“CEOs continue to face increased pressure from their stakeholders to be more transparent about how they are delivering sustainable value beyond the bottom line,” said Jess Roston, a Managing Director in the Corporate Reputation practice within the Strategic Communications Segment at FTI Consulting. “Businesses must be thoughtful about the actions they are taking to make progress against their sustainability commitments, but also how they are authentically engaging stakeholders around these topics from the very top of the organization to effectively move the needle on reputation.”

Future installments of FTI Consulting’s CEO Leadership Redefined series will explore the role of the CEO in political advocacy and more. More information can be found here.

Survey Methodology

FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment conducted a national survey across the United States among 1,012 employed professionals of companies greater than 250 employees, as well as 253 institutional investors. The survey was conducted online between September 10 and 28, 2021.

