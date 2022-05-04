Worldwide Liquid Soap Industry to 2027 - Players Include Kao, Medline Industries and Unilever Among Others

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid soap market reached a value of US$ 18.27 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 27.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Liquid soap is a cleansing agent made from the salts of vegetable or animal fats, which is effective against bacteria and viruses. It has added moisturizers to prevent hands from getting dry and a lower pH level than bar soaps, making it suitable for people with sensitive skin. Due to its easy accessibility, convenience, and cost benefits, liquid soap is widely used for various household purposes, such as floor cleaning, maintaining hygiene, and washing clothes.



Liquid Soap Market Trends

At present, the growing concerns about hygiene and cleanliness, along with the rising adoption of safety measures in homes, offices, and public places, represent one of the primary factors catalyzing the demand for liquid soap worldwide. Apart from this, with the introduction of touch-free hand hygiene dispensers, liquid soap is extensively used to maintain sanitation and sterility in hospitals and healthcare facilities. This can also be attributed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and rising cases of infectious diseases like cold and chickenpox.

Furthermore, liquid soap is utilized for maintaining hygiene requirements in hotels, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and food processing. Besides this, key players are offering multi-purpose liquid soap with an advanced cleaning formula that can be used for dish wash, kitchen utensils, vehicles, and furniture.

Moreover, they are focusing on developing organic variants that do not contain perfumes, gluten, dyes, allergens, animal by-products and harsh chemicals, such as phosphates, chlorine and petrochemicals. As these products are made from sustainable, plant-derived ingredients, which enhance their softening properties, reduce crumples, and prevent fading of color, rising environmental concerns among individuals are anticipated to provide a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global liquid soap market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, product type, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Product Type:

Bath and Body Soaps

Dish Wash Soap

Laundry Soaps

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Households

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Unilever plc



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global liquid soap market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liquid soap market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global liquid soap market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Liquid Soap Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Organic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Conventional

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Bath and Body Soaps

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dish Wash Soap

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Laundry Soaps

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Households

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3M Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Cleenol Group Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Godrej Consumer Products Limited

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 GOJO Industries Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Kao Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Lion Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Medline Industries LP

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Procter & Gamble Company

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Unilever PLC

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

