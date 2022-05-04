Entourage Health Partners with Pineapple Express to Provide Same-Day Medical Cannabis Delivery Service to its Starseed Medicinal Patients

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower") (TSX: FAF; OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform and its wholly owned delivery and logistics subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. (“Pineapple Express”) to offer same-day and next-day delivery services to the Company’s Starseed Medicinal patients. The service will be available to Starseed patients residing within select areas in Ontario, effective as of mid-May 2022.



At checkout, eligible patients may select same-day or next-day delivery services within Starseed’s online marketplace. Starseed patients will receive real-time tracking, customer support, and optional notification alerts to track status via Pineapple Express’ industry leading logistics technology.

“Launching our same-day delivery service in partnership with Pineapple Express exemplifies our commitment to our Starseed medical clients as we continuously look to elevate our offerings to provide safe, reliable and trusted access to medical cannabis,” said George Scorsis, CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage. “As leaders in the medical and adult-use markets, we understand the importance of timely and consistent access to quality cannabis products. Pineapple Express with its proprietary software, combined with its extensive mobile operations and experienced focus on customer service were key factors in establishing this partnership to provide enhanced services to our patients.”

“We continue to add additional value to our recent acquisition of Pineapple Express deepening our relationships with key licensed producers both in the recreational and medical delivery channels with key players like Entourage and its Starseed Medicinal network,” said Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer, Fire & Flower. “Pineapple Express is the largest delivery platform in Canada, with more than 40,000 deliveries per month and it is the scale of our technology platform that enables us to deliver exceptional service to our customers and medical producer patients.”

Starseed currently offers a comprehensive medical portfolio with over 40 product SKUs available on its direct-to-patient medical marketplace, including cannabis-infused soft chews, transdermal patches, balms, oils, capsules, vapes and dried flower products.

To read Entourage’s recent Shareholder Newsletter 2022, visit our website here. To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co. – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre™, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com .

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

Instagram: Entourage, Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:

Valter Pinto or Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communications

1-212-896-1254

entourage@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:

Marianella delaBarrera

SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@entouragecorp.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE