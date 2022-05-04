Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blockchain in manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 717.6 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 17,047.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 66.40% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Blockchain is a decentralized, unchangeable ledger used to record transactions, track assets, and establish trust between two or more business entities. It provides immediate, shared, and transparent information that can be accessed by permissioned network members. It generates an unchangeable record of transactions with end-to-end encryption that prevents fraud and unauthorized activity. It can address privacy concerns efficiently as compared to traditional computer systems by anonymizing data. Presently, there is a rise in the demand for blockchain solutions in the manufacturing sector to streamline operations, gain greater visibility into the supply chain, and track assets with unprecedented precision.



Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Trends

The advent of industry 4.0, along with rapid technological advancements in the manufacturing industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in blockchain technology to produce smart home solutions, such as smart meters. This, along with the rising employment of blockchain solutions in manufacturing processes to reduce the lead time and lower production costs, is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, suppliers are integrating internet of things (IoT) sensors with blockchain to create a tamper-proof record of shipping conditions on cargo containers. This, coupled with the increasing application of blockchain technology to store and analyze data of manufacturing equipment and products, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, blockchain technology in the manufacturing sector helps trading partners make processes more transparent with the implementation of smart contracts. Additionally, the rising utilization of blockchain technology for payments and digital identities of individuals in the manufacturing sector is projected to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global blockchain in manufacturing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on provider, application and End-user.



Breakup by Provider:

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure and Protocols Providers

Applications and Solution Providers

Breakup by Application:

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Counterfeit Management

Quality Control and Compliance

Others

Breakup by End-user:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Pharmaceutical

Electronics and Semiconductor

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Wipro Limited.



