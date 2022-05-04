Resveratrol Market Size to Surpass USD 141.5 Million by 2030 at 6.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Resveratrol Market Information by Product Type, Form, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 141.5 million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 6.7% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Resveratrol refers to a substance found in many plants. It is famous for its anti-aging and antioxidant properties. Resveratrol is frequently used in skincare products, but it is also used in the field of medicine. It is supposed to be efficient in treating autism, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's. Resveratrol's craze over the years has created new ways to boost production. Resveratrol's adoption is likely to boost, and increased demand for this substance is expected in the next few years.

Competitive Analysis

The global market for resveratrol has prominent leaders such as:

Chemamde

Volva

Xieli Pharmaceutical

Botaniex Inc

Shanghai Natural Bio-engineering Co. Ltd

Foodchem International Corporation

Endurance Products Company

Hubei Sanxin Biotechnology Co ltd

InterHealth

Revitalize LLC

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10805

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global resveratrol market has experienced an enormous spike in the growth rate in the last few years. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth is the increase in the demand for dietary supplements. The growth n the demand is mainly caused by the increasing prevalence of numerous health issues and changes in the lifestyle of consumers across the globe. With the demand for natural products found in red wine, grapes, and other plant sources, resveratrol is mainly utilized in dietary supplements. In addition, the growth in the adoption of healthy food is another crucial parameter boosting the market's growth worldwide. The growing health consciousness among consumers across the globe has caused a major spike in demand for these health food supplements. The presence of antioxidants and other nutrients can offer prevention from several health problems. It is also often used as a natural preservative and a food additive in several food and beverages. The growing awareness regarding resveratrol's benefits is anticipated to cause an upsurge in the market's growth over the assessment era.

Furthermore, the increasing use of resveratrol in the food and beverage industries is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players worldwide. It is a molecule found in some vegetables and fruits that acts as a natural antioxidant.

Market Restraints

Although several factors are propelling the market's growth, certain aspects are likely to restrict the market's growth. The lack of clinical evidence for its therapeutic applications is projected to impede the resveratrol market's growth. Also, discoveries and innovations across the chemical and pharmaceutical industries offer new resveratrol types. In turn, this may lead it to be vulnerable to potential threats over the coming years.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Resveratrol: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/resveratrol-market-10805

COVID-19 Impact

The occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the global economy. The pandemic affected a majority of the industry sectors. But the resveratrol market had some opposite effect on it. Several consumers shifted to resveratrol during the pandemic, a natural anti-viral compound, and antioxidant plant polyphenol usually found in the skins and roots of berries and grapes to enhance their immune systems. It was a great choice, as resveratrol is not just a powerful anti-viral agent but is also a strong anti-inflammatory compound. It also lowers damage to immune cells and prevents the spread of COVID-19. It also has cardiovascular benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, lowering total cholesterol, and lowering cardiovascular disease risk.

Segment Analysis

The global resveratrol market has been fragmented into various segments based on application, form, product type, and region.

Based on product type, the global market for resveratrol is split into synthetic and natural resveratrol. The natural resveratrol segment secured the top position in the global resveratrol market in 2021 in terms of revenue share. The major aspect causing this is the growing awareness among consumers about the advantages of adopting natural resveratrol. Peanuts, Blueberries, knotweed, grape seeds, and other foods contain natural resveratrol, a major driving aspect of the segment's growth.

The global resveratrol market is divided into liquid and powder based on form. The powder segment secured the leading position in the global resveratrol market in 2020. It is widely used in cosmetics, anti-aging supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other products.

Based on application, the global market for resveratrol is fragmented into cosmetics, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. The nutraceuticals segment is projected to dominate the global resveratrol market by 2022. The major aspect propelling the segment's growth is the rise in the demand for nutraceutical supplements with numerous benefits, including enhancing insulin sensitivity, relieving joint pain, regulating cholesterol levels, and decreasing blood pressure.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10805

Regional Analysis

The global resveratrol market is analyzed across five major regions: the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

The MRFR analysis report suggests that the North American region is projected to lead the global resveratrol market over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is primarily attributed to the increasing consumption of resveratrol as a supplement among consumers. Furthermore, resveratrol is known to offer prevention from heart diseases, which catalyzes the market's growth.

The resveratrol market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to the growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of resveratrol. In addition, the growing aging population across the region is also projected to catalyze the regional market's growth over the coming years.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10805

Related reports:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Information: by Product-Type (Crockpot, Instant Pot, Combination Ovens, Smart Ovens, Smart Weighing Scale, Thermomix, Intelligent Pan, others), by Application (Residential, Commercial), by Technology Type (RFID, Bluetooth, Wireless Censor Networks, others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Departmental Stores, Mass Retailers, others), Non- Store Based), and by Region- forecast to 2027

Organic Fertilizers Market Information: by Source (Minerals, Plants, and Animals), by Crop (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and others), by Certifications (100% Organic, and 95% Organic), By Form (Dry, and Liquid), and by Regions - Forecast till 2030

Medicinal Plant Extracts Market Information: by Type (Spices, Essential Oils, Phytochemicals, Herbal Extracts and others), by Part (Leaf, Seed, Shell and others), by Application (Medicinal Products, Personal Care and others), by Form (Powder, Oil and others) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.